Psychedelic Colours Inside a Giant Soap Bubble are Mesmerising | WATCH

The Internet is full of stunning clips which leave the netizens in complete awe. One such clip which is going online these days is that of the inside of a soap bubble. Posted on YouTube by Viral Hog, the video beautifully shows what an inside of a bubble looks like and it is, even more, prettier than its exterior. The clip shows a colourful, hazy film, rippling away from the camera. Then an amalgamation of colours is reflected stunningly on the inner walls. The view is similar to that of a rainbow but it is even more stunning. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has garnered a lot of attention on social media. It has over 1K likes. “And when the aliens are coming out of being hi this is what they see when they realize we are all just figments of their imagination, wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “The prism colors are captivatingly gorgeous, fossil fuel oil quite the opposite."

“Probably closer (tho only an enhanced reality display) to any “wormhole" transit than any special effect I’ve ever seen. Tho some were close," commented another YouTube user.

Blowing bubbles has been a delightful childhood memory for many, however, this man took this to a whole new level with his mind-blowing bubble art. 30-year-old Robo Vikram Singh comes from Pithoragarh in Uttaranchal. He used to work as a mechanic to make ends meet. However, watching online videos of bubble art kindled the desire to do something unique. Without any training or help or money, he dedicated his life to this art by making his own bubble solution and props and practising for hours to create tricks like human size bubbles, multiple bubbles inside a bubble, volcano bubbles, smoke bubbles etc.

