Pterosaur Fossils Found in Brazil Reveal Findings of 100 Million-Year-old Reptile

Little did the authorities at the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo know when they stopped a cache of fossils from flying out of the country by smugglers eight years ago, that it would be part of a bizarre flying reptile. Paleontologists at the University of São Paulo have identified the fossils that were stopped from smuggling in 2013 as a a nearly complete skeleton of a Tupandactylus navigans, a distinct species similar to pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period that existed more than 100 million years ago.

On Wednesday a research published in the PLOS One journal showed that these particular pterosaurs were recognised with their distinct physical trait of having a giant crest crowning the head. Tapejarids are quite common within Brazil’s fossil record, however most of its fossils are only partial remains.

The newly discovered fossil was unique for it preserved almost the entire body of the pterosaur, including a few parts of its soft tissue. Scientists have identified this species as Tupandactylus navigans. After the fossils were confiscated from the smugglers, it reached the scientists at the University of São Paulo in 2016. For five years scientists examined the fossils and their recent study has for the first time presented a near complete understanding of the species. Researchers mentioned in their study that the typical geologic formation of Early Cretaceous age in northeastern Brazil’s Araripe Basin hinders a complete preparation and isolation of bones. Due to its exceptionally preserved quality, scientists were able to study the species better. The completed skeleton was originally found in the fossil-rich Crato Formation in northeastern Brazil and was dated to about 115 million years old.

Speaking to CNN, Victor Beccari, study author and vertebrate paleontologist at the University of São Paulo, said that the Federal Police of Brazil was investigating a fossil trade activity and recovered over 3,000 specimens in 2013. Brazilian law protects fossils since they are part of the geological heritage of the country. Therefore, collecting fossils requires permission, and the trade and private collections of fossils are illegal in Brazil, said Beccari.

