Oops! Pakistan's Ruling Party's Regional Page Live-streams Govt Meet on Facebook With Cat Filter

We've all made mistakes on social media.

While some of our most embarrassing ones may have been typos, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's(PTI) provisional page of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may have raised the bar up a notch.

In a video posted on their Facebook, where the were broadcasting a government session live, they accidentally turned on the 'Cat filter' on the video.

The 'cat filter' is a tool which started on Snapchat, essentially superimposes itself onto what it can detect as a human face. The cat filter, which consists of two cat ears, whiskers and a button nose. Along with just existing, it also adjusts to peoples faces as it moves, and adapts to add its features onto the face.

Shared on Twitter, screenshots of the video cracked people up.

You can't beat this! Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt's live presser on Facebook with cat filters.. pic.twitter.com/xPRBC2CH6y — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 14, 2019

According to KP government’s social media team we now have a cat in the cabinet #Filter pic.twitter.com/LNl7zwOfLU — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) June 14, 2019

PTI’s social media team forgets to remove the cat filter from a live press conference. pic.twitter.com/VPYCPMdW7r — Ammara Ahmad ਅਮਾਰਾ ਅਹਿਮਦ (@ammarawrites) June 14, 2019

So this happened today when PTI's SM team forgot to turn off the cat filter while live streaming a press conference on Facebook. @SAYousafzaiPTI looks kinda cute pic.twitter.com/IjjJrua7DL — Ahsan Hamid Durrani (@Ahsan_H_Durrani) June 14, 2019

PTI KP govt. social media team forgot to turn off the facebook cat filter while live streaming a press conference. pic.twitter.com/I37N1GaeSy — Danish Zaidi (@syedmdz) June 14, 2019

Welp, while the social media team may have messed up, we certainly know some people on the team won't be getting purr-fect sleep tonight.