»
1-min read

Oops! Pakistan's Ruling Party's Regional Page Live-streams Govt Meet on Facebook With Cat Filter

In a video posted on their Facebook, where the were broadcasting a government session live, they accidentally turned on the 'Cat filter' on the video.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 15, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Oops! Pakistan's Ruling Party's Regional Page Live-streams Govt Meet on Facebook With Cat Filter
Image Credits: Twitter.
We've all made mistakes on social media.

While some of our most embarrassing ones may have been typos, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's(PTI) provisional page of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may have raised the bar up a notch.

In a video posted on their Facebook, where the were broadcasting a government session live, they accidentally turned on the 'Cat filter' on the video.

The 'cat filter' is a tool which started on Snapchat, essentially superimposes itself onto what it can detect as a human face. The cat filter, which consists of two cat ears, whiskers and a button nose. Along with just existing, it also adjusts to peoples faces as it moves, and adapts to add its features onto the face.

Shared on Twitter, screenshots of the video cracked people up.

Welp, while the social media team may have messed up, we certainly know some people on the team won't be getting purr-fect sleep tonight.

