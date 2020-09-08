PUBG Addict in Delhi Spent Over Rs 2 Lakh from Grandfather's Pension for in-app Purchases

A 15-year-old boy in Delhi reportedly squandered his grandfather's pension, amounting to over Rs 2 lakh, and splurged it on PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds). The game has recently been banned in India.

According to a report by Indian Express, in May this year, the 65-year-old resident of Delhi was in for a shock when he got a notification saying that he had only Rs 275 in his account.

He immediately lodged a complaint with the Timarpur police station having suspected foul play. It was then discovered that over Rs 2 lakh had been withdrawn from his account without his knowledge.

A few months later, the case was transferred to the Cyber Cell Hub who revealed that the man's teenaged grandson had allegedly used the money in the pension account for in-game purchases.

The investigation revealed that money had been transferred from the account to a Paytm wallet through OTP. The Paytm wallet was traced to a 23-year-old man named Pankaj Kumar who confessed that his friend had been using the wallet. The friend turned out to be the man's grandson.

The 15-year-old, who was apprehended by the police, said that he had been playing PUBG for a few months and wanted to make purchases for which he used his grandfather's pension. He also said that he had deleted the OTP text messages from his grandfather's phone.

No legal action has been taken against the boy as hisgrandfather decided to let go of the matter.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported.

PUBG craze is real and it has managed to keep people glued to screen for hours at a stretch. Of course, till the Centre banned the app, along with 117 other Chinese apps, last week.

The apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology as "they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

But a youth from Punjab's Kharar took the craze for the mobile game to another level after he spent Rs 16 lakhs from his father's account to buy virtual ammunition in the game. The 17-year-old would take his father's mobile phone on the pretext of online classes, but would access his father's bank accounts to make in-app purchases for him and his friends. It was after receiving bank statements that his parents got to know about it.