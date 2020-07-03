PUBG Addict Youth Uses Rs 16 Lakh from Father’s Bank Accounts for in-app Purchases

PUBG craze is real and it has managed to keep people glued to screen for hours at a stretch. But a youth from Punjab's Kharar took the craze for the mobile game to another level after he spent Rs 16 lakhs from his father's account to buy virtual ammunition in the game.

The 17-year-old would take his father's mobile phone on pretext of online classes, but would access his father's bank accounts to make in-app purchases for him and his friends. It was after receiving bank statements that his parents got to know about it. His father, a bank employee posted in other city, had been saving the money for his health treatment.

PUBG has been a raging craze among the youth particularly during the lockdown. Last week, a 22-year-old youth addicted to the game allegedly ended his life in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. His family blamed his addiction to the game as the cause of the suicide.