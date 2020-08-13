PUBG Addiction: 16-year-old AP Boy Skips Meals, Dies After Playing Game Continuously for Days

A 16-year-old boy in Andhra Pradesh, who had been addicted to PUBG, died after playing the game continuously for days at a stretch.

The boy, from Jujjulakunta village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in West Godavari district, had been staying at home owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and would spend most of his time playing online games, especially PUBG.

According to a report by The Hindu, the boy had been playing the game continuously for days without having a sip of water or a morsel to eat. He fell sick in a few days owing to severe dehydration.

The boy's family then rushed him to a nearby hospital in Eluru Town, where he was also tested for coronavirus. He tested negative but suffered from severe diarrhoea. He died a few hours later.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Earlier this year, another 16-year-old died from cardiac arrest after playing the game continuously for six hours.

The deceased, identified as Furkhan Qureshi, was a resident of Neemuch town of Madhya Pradesh. A student of Class 12, Furkhan had started playing the addictive game after lunch according to his family.

"Furkhan started playing the game right after lunch and it continued for over six hours. Just before he collapsed, he became very agitated and started shouting at other players," Harun Rashid Qureshi, the boy's father had said. The incident occurred on May 28.

Another PUBG addict from Punjab's Kharar took the craze for the mobile game to another level after he spent Rs 16 lakhs from his father's account to buy virtual ammunition in the game.

The 17-year-old would take his father's mobile phone on the pretext of online classes, but would access his father's bank accounts to make in-app purchases for him and his friends.