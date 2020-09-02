PUBG Ban after Fresh Indo-China Tension Brings Out Desi Parent Memes on Twitter

The centre on Wednesday banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular game PUBG. The move comes amid heightened tension with China in Ladakh. The latest confrontation happened on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 triggered by Chinese military’s “provocative movements” on the southern bank of Pangong lake.

The Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG is a popular battle royale game, that promises the winner a highly coveted Chicken dinner. Earlier popular app TikTok among many other Chinese apps was banned in India following skirmishes with China. The apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology as "they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". "This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," said a statement from the ministry.

Within less than an hour of the Centre's order to ban the gaming app, people flooded the social media as they expressed sadness over the ban, even though some say it is is a very small price to pay for nationalism. But more so, people are imagining all sorts of happy reactions from Indian parents who mus be elated after the PUBG ban. The game had a lot of young people addicted (and not just hooked) to it. Even though the gamers must be sad at the moment, it looks like a sigh of relief for many parents.

Ministry of Information & Technology bans #PUBG Meanwhile Indian Parents : pic.twitter.com/gkZaQxIPqF — S. (@ItsShab07) September 2, 2020

After #PUBG banned in india - Mark Zuckerberg be like : pic.twitter.com/UCkraateB2 — sach1n_gupta (@fresco_sachin) September 2, 2020

One who don't play to #PUBG player right now pic.twitter.com/PkpbJaCJ48 — Malay (@malaythecool) September 2, 2020

#PUBG is now banned in india. me who never played pubg . pic.twitter.com/D8sTj3YmBA — Gautam (@Gtm_makeUlaugh) September 2, 2020

#PUBG Streamers who used to stream 12 hours pic.twitter.com/vB6SJDMVzu — Deeeep (@know_deep) September 2, 2020

Me, who never installed #PUBG in my smartphone and currently has only one game, right now #PUBGBan pic.twitter.com/F08DY1eCbE — . (@Your_Levodopa) September 2, 2020

When you are finding a reason to delete pubg but can't delete it because of peer pressure and addictive missions. Then news like #PUBG ban feels like - pic.twitter.com/xbpVX92zt8 — Anmol Rawat (@_AnmolRawat) September 2, 2020

#Pubg Banned in india Meanwhile indian Parents Right Now :- pic.twitter.com/7bt3Wu1GtB — Sʌɱ Rʌjpʋt 😎 (@rajputsam01) September 2, 2020

A lot of debate happened earlier over the fact if the game is Chinese. PUBG was developed by a man named Brendan Greene, who hails from Ireland. Now PUBG for desktops was developed by a South Korean gaming company named Bluehole. However, in 2017, there were reports that the game could get banned in China because it was too violent and bloody and went against the cultural values of the country. In fact, the government offered PUBG lovers a state-approved alternative of the game, Force for Peace.

This is where Chinese company Tencent stepped in. Tencent Games, which was part of Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings, offered to develop a mobile version of the game, PUBG Mobile, after changing the format a bit. Soon after the India-China face off, Indians also googled to see how much of PUBG Tencent actually owns, in an attempt to understand exactly how Chinese the game is. For those wondering, Tencent has a 10% stakehold in Bluehole.