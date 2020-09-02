PUBG Ban Has Got Scared Indian Gamers Googling if Call of Duty is Chinese

To the dismay of Indian gamers, the Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular game PUBG. And now, Indian gamers seem to be making frantic efforts to find out if 'Call of Duty' is Chinese.

The ban on PUBG came amid heightened tension with China in Ladakh. The latest confrontation happened on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 triggered by the Chinese military’s “provocative movements” on the southern bank of Pangong lake.

PUBG was not the only game that faced the axe amid heightened Indo-China tensions. Two other popular games including Creative Destruction, known as a Fortnite clone, and Rules of Survival, which gave the PUBG experience on Android before PUBG Mobile was launched, have also been banned in India now.

Following the ban, searches for Call of Duty increased on Google. Searches for Call of Duty spiked at the same time as searches for PUBG following the announcement of the ban.

Worried gamers also searched the game country of origin to check if Call of Duty was Chinese.

The interest is understandable. If the ban on PUBG Mobile is indeed a permanent one, Call of Duty Mobile is likely to become the de facto game of choice to replace the popular battle royale title in gaming tournaments. Call of Duty had the biggest opening of a mobile game ever along with legacy elements from the PC/console Call of Duty versions that make it one of the best mobile games of all time.

So is Call of Duty Chinese?

The simpler answer is No. The game is published by Activision and Garena that are based in the US and Singapore. However, it must be noted that the game is developed by TiMi studios, which is a subsidiary of the Chinese gaming company Tencent.

Tencent Gaming is also the co-developer of the android mobile version of PUBG gaming app which was recently banned among the 118 Chinese apps.