Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

PUBG Caused the Death of MP Teen, Here are 5 Other Online Games That Have Proved Fatal

PUBG is not the first game to claim lives. Several online games/challenges like Blue Whale, Pass-Out challenge etc have proven to be deadly over different periods of time.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 31, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PUBG Caused the Death of MP Teen, Here are 5 Other Online Games That Have Proved Fatal
PUBG turns fatal
Loading...
Addiction can be life altering and even fatal if not handled in the correct manner. India faces an undeniable addiction for the online game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG, an addiction which which ended up taking the life of a teenager in Madhya Pradesh on May 28.

16-year-old Furqan Qureshi died of a cardiac arrest in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, allegedly after he played PUBG for six hours continuously.

The incident occurred despite several bans and regulations being instituted by various states and authorities to curb the negative effects of the game. The game was recently banned in Gujarat over concerns about its impact on the "behaviour, conduct and language" of those playing it. In addition, countries like Nepal and Iraq have already banned the games after reports of the adverse health impact on the players who played it for long period.

However, PUBG is not the first game to claim lives. Several online games/challenges have proven to be deadly over different periods of time. Here’s a look at them:

1. The Blue Whale Challenge: The most deadly of all was the Blue Whale Challenge, where many children were instigated to commit suicide. The game was spread over 50 days and instructs the participant to complete 50 tasks. The final day of the game asked the participant to end their life.

2. The Pass out Challenge: Also known as the Choking Game, this challenge was played by atleast 2 or more participants, where one strangulates the other, causing deprivation of oxygen to the brain resulting in temporary unconsciousness and the high of feeling dizzy. However, there were reported cases of deaths due to this game.

3. The Salt and Ice Challenge: This challenge made teenagers to first put salt on their skin and then place ice over it. The salt drastically reduces the temperature of the ice, causing horrific burns and frostbites to the player. This combination of salt and ice caused severe burning sensation in the body.

4. The Fire Challenge: This challenge asked the youngsters to put themselves on fire and record the task. The participants apply a flammable liquid to their naked torso and set it aflame. Many children died due to this deadly game after having severe burns from the fire.

5. The Cutting Challenge: As the name suggests, this challenge made kids to make cut on themselves on purpose and upload pictures of the same. The game glorified deliberate mutilation, claiming live
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.