PUBG Caused the Death of MP Teen, Here are 5 Other Online Games That Have Proved Fatal

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
PUBG Caused the Death of MP Teen, Here are 5 Other Online Games That Have Proved Fatal
PUBG is not the first game to claim lives. Several online games/challenges like Blue Whale, Pass-Out challenge etc have proven to be deadly over different periods of time.
PUBG turns fatal
Loading...
Addiction can be life altering and even fatal if not handled in the correct manner. India faces an undeniable addiction for the online game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG, an addiction which which ended up taking the life of a teenager in Madhya Pradesh on May 28.
16-year-old Furqan Qureshi died of a cardiac arrest in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, allegedly after he played PUBG for six hours continuously.
The incident occurred despite several bans and regulations being instituted by various states and authorities to curb the negative effects of the game. The game was recently banned in Gujarat over concerns about its impact on the "behaviour, conduct and language" of those playing it. In addition, countries like Nepal and Iraq have already banned the games after reports of the adverse health impact on the players who played it for long period.
However, PUBG is not the first game to claim lives. Several online games/challenges have proven to be deadly over different periods of time. Here’s a look at them:
1. The Blue Whale Challenge: The most deadly of all was the Blue Whale Challenge, where many children were instigated to commit suicide. The game was spread over 50 days and instructs the participant to complete 50 tasks. The final day of the game asked the participant to end their life.
2. The Pass out Challenge: Also known as the Choking Game, this challenge was played by atleast 2 or more participants, where one strangulates the other, causing deprivation of oxygen to the brain resulting in temporary unconsciousness and the high of feeling dizzy. However, there were reported cases of deaths due to this game.
3. The Salt and Ice Challenge: This challenge made teenagers to first put salt on their skin and then place ice over it. The salt drastically reduces the temperature of the ice, causing horrific burns and frostbites to the player. This combination of salt and ice caused severe burning sensation in the body.
4. The Fire Challenge: This challenge asked the youngsters to put themselves on fire and record the task. The participants apply a flammable liquid to their naked torso and set it aflame. Many children died due to this deadly game after having severe burns from the fire.
5. The Cutting Challenge: As the name suggests, this challenge made kids to make cut on themselves on purpose and upload pictures of the same. The game glorified deliberate mutilation, claiming live
16-year-old Furqan Qureshi died of a cardiac arrest in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, allegedly after he played PUBG for six hours continuously.
The incident occurred despite several bans and regulations being instituted by various states and authorities to curb the negative effects of the game. The game was recently banned in Gujarat over concerns about its impact on the "behaviour, conduct and language" of those playing it. In addition, countries like Nepal and Iraq have already banned the games after reports of the adverse health impact on the players who played it for long period.
However, PUBG is not the first game to claim lives. Several online games/challenges have proven to be deadly over different periods of time. Here’s a look at them:
1. The Blue Whale Challenge: The most deadly of all was the Blue Whale Challenge, where many children were instigated to commit suicide. The game was spread over 50 days and instructs the participant to complete 50 tasks. The final day of the game asked the participant to end their life.
2. The Pass out Challenge: Also known as the Choking Game, this challenge was played by atleast 2 or more participants, where one strangulates the other, causing deprivation of oxygen to the brain resulting in temporary unconsciousness and the high of feeling dizzy. However, there were reported cases of deaths due to this game.
3. The Salt and Ice Challenge: This challenge made teenagers to first put salt on their skin and then place ice over it. The salt drastically reduces the temperature of the ice, causing horrific burns and frostbites to the player. This combination of salt and ice caused severe burning sensation in the body.
4. The Fire Challenge: This challenge asked the youngsters to put themselves on fire and record the task. The participants apply a flammable liquid to their naked torso and set it aflame. Many children died due to this deadly game after having severe burns from the fire.
5. The Cutting Challenge: As the name suggests, this challenge made kids to make cut on themselves on purpose and upload pictures of the same. The game glorified deliberate mutilation, claiming live
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
Thursday 30 May , 2019 Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results