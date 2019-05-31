PUBG Caused the Death of MP Teen, Here are 5 Other Online Games That Have Proved Fatal

Choking Game

Addiction can be life altering and even fatal if not handled in the correct manner. India faces an undeniable addiction for the online game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG, an addiction which which ended up taking the life of a teenager in Madhya Pradesh on May 28.16-year-old Furqan Qureshi died of a cardiac arrest in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, allegedly after he played PUBG for six hours continuously.The incident occurred despite several bans and regulations being instituted by various states and authorities to curb the negative effects of the game. The game was recently banned in Gujarat over concerns about its impact on the "behaviour, conduct and language" of those playing it. In addition, countries like Nepal and Iraq have already banned the games after reports of the adverse health impact on the players who played it for long period.However, PUBG is not the first game to claim lives. Several online games/challenges have proven to be deadly over different periods of time. Here’s a look at them:The most deadly of all was the Blue Whale Challenge, where many children were instigated to commit suicide. The game was spread over 50 days and instructs the participant to complete 50 tasks. The final day of the game asked the participant to end their life.Also known as the Choking Game, this challenge was played by atleast 2 or more participants, where one strangulates the other, causing deprivation of oxygen to the brain resulting in temporary unconsciousness and the high of feeling dizzy. However, there were reported cases of deaths due to this game.This challenge made teenagers to first put salt on their skin and then place ice over it. The salt drastically reduces the temperature of the ice, causing horrific burns and frostbites to the player. This combination of salt and ice caused severe burning sensation in the body.