PUBG Fans Carry Out Funeral Procession for Banned Game, Chant 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner'

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds known as PUBG has been banned in India. Gamers are having a tough time dealing with the sudden departure of one of the most popular multiplayer games to have ever existed in the country.

The game recently found a mention of 118 Chinese apps that were slashed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology for "engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The instant response to the heartbreak the gaming community faced was exhibited through memes. Several others wondered if another popular game Call of Duty had anything to do with China.

A section of social media, on the other hand, urged PUBG to immediately severe ties with Chinese company Tencent, the reason perhaps why the game was axed in first place.

But now, fans of the game have taken their love to another level by bidding goodbye to their favourite game by literally carrying out a funeral procession for PUBG.

Putting fun in funeral? Perhaps.

Carrying a garlanded poster of PUBG on their shoulders, the fans dressed in whites could be heard chanting "Winner winner, chicken dinner," as they comically sobbed at the game's final rites.

Another version of the same video was hilariously mashed up with Gangs of Wasseypur track.

The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG was developed by a man named Brendan Greene, who hails from Ireland. Greene created the desktop version of PUBG which was developed by a South Korean gaming company named Bluehole.

Tencent Games, which was part of Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings, offered to develop a mobile version of the game, PUBG Mobile, after changing the format a bit. Soon after the India-China face-off, Indians also googled to see how much of PUBG Tencent actually owns, in an attempt to understand exactly how Chinese the game is. For those wondering, Tencent has a 10% stakehold in Bluehole.