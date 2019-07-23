Move Over PUBG, Indian Air Force is Releasing a Mobile Game Complete with 'Gunslinger Moustache'
The game is scheduled to release at the end of the month, on 31st July.
Image Credits: Twitter/IndianAirForce.
PUBG and Fortnite may be two of the most popular games out there, but a new Indian addition may just change the 'game' for Indian users.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has come up with a new mobile based game for Android and iOS. The official logo at the end of the teaser released by the IAF shows an emblem with a symbol of a small plane, and 'A Cut Above' written below.
The teaser for this game was released, recently, and features what the in-game would look like.
The teaser starts with footage of a pilot from inside a hangar, with a fight plane. The next shot is a screen that reads in CGI, "I am an Air Warrior," and shows a pilot with a gunslinger moustache, resembling Wing-Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who became famous after the retaliation to Pulwama, and is known for his signature moustache.
The game play further shows different kinds of IAF aircrafts and helicopters and lets you 'become a warrior,' and 'strike fear in the heart of enemies.'
It also essentially lets you become the 'pilot' and 'accomplish the mission.'
The game play isn't just restricted to air, though. While it does involve you shooting down aircrafts, it also has tanks on the ground you can commandeer. You can watch the trailer for the game below.
Launch of #IAF #MobileGame : Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on 31 Jul 19. Download on your Android / iOS mobile phone & cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow. The Teaser of the game… pic.twitter.com/yhfOrOZxWV— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 20, 2019
