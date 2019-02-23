English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Made in India: Instagrammer Recreates Game Stills With Hilarious Desi Twist
Musthaiz Ahmed is a content creator and avid meme maker and this time he had taken on the viral game PUBG.
Musthaiz Ahmed is a content creator and avid meme maker and this time he had taken on the viral game PUBG.
An Indian Instagrammer has reimagined PUBG In India using Photoshop and the results cannot be more accurate.
Musthaiz Ahmed is a content creator and avid photo editor, as far as we can tell from his Instagram account which has over 7,000 followers. Why? Because Ahmed makes memes. And this time, he has recreated images from the viral South Korean mobile video game ‘Player Unknown’s Battleground’ that took over the world in 2018.
PUBG currently tops the list of all things Indians love. From the Indian cricket team playing PUBG at an airport to the lawmakers asking for a ban on the game, PUBG has definitely grabbed the nation's imagination. But ahmed reimagined what PUB would look like if it were based in India.
And the results are hilarious.
Operation Overload
Right (Wing) Turn Ahead
Desi Signboards for the Soul
Obstructions
Auto Mode
Hard to Unsee
Hello Brother
Guiding Lights
Peeing for glory
While the images are hilarious, Ahmed had a point to make in the end.
The post went viral on Instagram and many people commented on the hilarious photos.
Such is the craze of PUBG in India that last year and this, some couples have opted to get married in PUBG themed weddings and even send PUB-themes wedding invites.
