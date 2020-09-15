PUBG Mobile Just Hinted a Collaboration With K-Pop Girl Group 'BlackPink'. How You Like That?

It looks like there is some good news for Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) players. In a recent tweet, the popular game has hinted towards a collaboration with the K-pop band BlackPink.

In a tweet, the brand shared a pink colour-themed graphic. In the snap, one can see pink hair and pink sunglasses. However, in the reflection of the glasses, the battleground is clearly visible. Captioning the tweet, they said, “Guess who is coming.”

Guess who is coming. pic.twitter.com/7gONmNMGgi — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 14, 2020

From the graphic, it is difficult to guess who the person is since the snap is too zoomed in. However, some users have done a bit of guesswork in the comments. A person wrote, “It reminds me of Lalisa Manoban. Besides, the bang is a giveaway.”

It reminds me of Lalisa Manoban. Besides, the bang is a giveaway. #Lisa pic.twitter.com/U69HPRmNEk — LalisaLiliesPpeuPpeu (@AshleyK95270742) September 15, 2020

Another person wrote that the woman in the picture is BlackPink’s Jennie. She tweeted, “I think it's Jennie from BLACKPINK”

Take a look at some other people who made a guess:

Lady GAGA — Mustache Dave 1.0 (@mustachedave) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, a fan page of the popular band too has shared screenshots of posts from PUBG’s official handle. Captioning the post they said, “PUBG MOBILE teases a potential collaboration with @BLACKPINK on Instagram and Twitter. “There’s a partnership coming to your area…”

PUBG MOBILE teases a potential collaboration with @BLACKPINK on Instagram and Twitter. “There’s a partnership coming to your area...” pic.twitter.com/TFVDr1rSam — TEAM BLΛƆKPIИK (@teamblackpink) September 14, 2020

For the unversed, BlackPink is a South Korean girl band that has been formed by YG Entertainment. The members of the band include Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The band made its debut in August 2016 with their single album titled Square One.

Meanwhile, the government of India recently announced a ban on PUBG. The decision came in after the Indian government released an order to ban 118 Chinese apps in the country. After the ban, it is illegal to download or update the game via official and unofficial methods in India.