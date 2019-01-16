English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG More Dangerous Than Drugs: J&K Students Association Demands Government Ban of Game
PUBG is developed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and is available in a free-to-play variant. The game was released back in March 2018.
PUBG is developed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and is available in a free-to-play variant. The game was released back in March 2018.
Loading...
It may be the most popular mobile game in the world right now, but Player Underground's Battle Ground (PUBG) is finding itself constantly mired in demands that it be banned, because its user's seeming inability to put the game down and deal with other things like living a real life.
According to Pristine Kashmir and other journalists from the state, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has asked Governor Satya Pal Naik to immediately ban PUBG, given the game's addictive properties and the the poor results of the recent class X and XII board examinations.
According to reports, JKSA Chairman Abrar Ahmad Bhat called the game a spoiler of futures, while Deputy Chairman Raqif Makhdoomi said: “ The game should have been banned immediately after the poor performance of 12th and 10th class results but still we haven’t seen any action. The addition to this game has become more concerning than addition to drugs as we get to see youngsters 24 hours on the mobile phones and playing the game and doing nothing."
This isn't the first instance of demands being made for the extremely gaming app to be banned. As earlier reported, some schools in Bengaluru warned parents about the ill-effects of playing the game for hours at a stretch after cases of addiction were reported to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.
Indeed, six cases of PUBG addiction have been reported in J&K already, with the most recent dating back to less than a week ago, in which a fitness trainer from Jammu was admitted to hospital owing to his being addicted to the game.
According to a report by the New Indian Express, he was admitted to the hospital when after completing one of the rounds, he started hitting himself with blows and was injured. One of the doctors treating him told the publication, "The patient is unstable at the moment and has partially lost his mental balance."
India isn't the only place where PUBG has run in to trouble with China's Online Gaming Ethics Review Committee having reportedly banned the game in December last year.
PUBG is developed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and is available in a free-to-play variant. The game was released back in March 2018.
According to Pristine Kashmir and other journalists from the state, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has asked Governor Satya Pal Naik to immediately ban PUBG, given the game's addictive properties and the the poor results of the recent class X and XII board examinations.
According to reports, JKSA Chairman Abrar Ahmad Bhat called the game a spoiler of futures, while Deputy Chairman Raqif Makhdoomi said: “ The game should have been banned immediately after the poor performance of 12th and 10th class results but still we haven’t seen any action. The addition to this game has become more concerning than addition to drugs as we get to see youngsters 24 hours on the mobile phones and playing the game and doing nothing."
Jammu and Kashmir Students Association asks Governor Satya Malik to ban #PubG game in #Kashmir citing poor results in 10th and 12th class examinations. They have said addiction to PubG is more dangerous than addiction to drugs.— Azaan Javaid (@AzaanJavaid) January 15, 2019
This isn't the first instance of demands being made for the extremely gaming app to be banned. As earlier reported, some schools in Bengaluru warned parents about the ill-effects of playing the game for hours at a stretch after cases of addiction were reported to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.
Indeed, six cases of PUBG addiction have been reported in J&K already, with the most recent dating back to less than a week ago, in which a fitness trainer from Jammu was admitted to hospital owing to his being addicted to the game.
According to a report by the New Indian Express, he was admitted to the hospital when after completing one of the rounds, he started hitting himself with blows and was injured. One of the doctors treating him told the publication, "The patient is unstable at the moment and has partially lost his mental balance."
India isn't the only place where PUBG has run in to trouble with China's Online Gaming Ethics Review Committee having reportedly banned the game in December last year.
PUBG is developed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and is available in a free-to-play variant. The game was released back in March 2018.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sadhguru Buys Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Edition Worth Rs 21.42 Lakh, His 2nd Superbike
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- Yelp Tried to Remove Bugs On App, Artificial Intelligence Deleted Everything
- Iconic Yezdi 250 Motorcycle Modified to Get Bobber Style, Retains Retro Character
- 'Ranveer Singh Padukone': It's a Legendary Surname, Says the 'Gully Boy' Actor
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results