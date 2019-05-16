English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
After pubs and PUBG, parties, specifically public birthday parties, are now banned in Gujarat.
The common things that happen during a birthday celebration — rubbing cake on your friends faces, adhesive tapes, and the spraying of foam — can all now get you arrested if you're doing in in a public place in Gujarat.
Surat police on Monday has issued prohibitory orders against smearing cake, adhesive tapes, throwing foam or chemicals at a public place, reported the Indian Express.
'Public places' in Gujarat could be defined as places such as parks and BRTS corridors (Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System).
This new order came into light after a lawyer, Apar Gupta, shared it on Twitter.
This is what the order reads in English.
According to the order, the police has emphasised that they can arrest any person found violating this order in a public area under Section 144 of the CrPC.
The reason for the ban? The order says that the move as been initiated to stop people from damaging public property or harming an individual during birthday celebrations.
If you think this is just precaution for incidents which could happen, the report also quotes the Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma saying that police have also received in person complaints of such incidents but no criminal case has been registered till date as the victims didn't come forward.
“On Dumas Road and some bridges, such incidents were reported. Considering this, the order has been issued,” he had further revealed to Times of India.
However, while the focus may be on the smearing cake bit, the main part of the order reads how it is primarily to avoid public nuisance where there are the chances of applying harmful substances onto a person, forcefully.
Gujarat had banned the popular game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG, in March. Ten, including six students, were arrested for the same.
The Surat Police has now banned smearing of cakes in public under Section 144 of the CRPC.— Apar Gupta (@apargupta84) May 15, 2019
This comes after the use of the same provision to ban PUBG game and the arrest of young college going students.
Can someone translate the order to English? pic.twitter.com/llDQTeW4W9
May 15, 2019
To summarize, it's an order against public nuisance which can harm those involved. Detailed summary in pic.— Harshal Modi (@grondmaster) May 15, 2019
Cake smearing is a tiny part. Bulk is against public celebration and usage of chemicals, tape & foam directly applied to the face. pic.twitter.com/sKOe1C38Nu
