PUBG to Ludo King, 5 Engaging Games Where You Can Hangout With Buddies on Friendship Day

The first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This year the day is falling on August 2. As the name suggests the day is marked to celebrate the bond of friendship.

This year physically meeting friends seems to be a difficult task. However, you need not be disappointed as much. You can still make the day fun by playing some of your favorite games online.

Take a look at these five games which are compatible with both Android and iOS devices:

Ludo King:

Who does not like this good old game? Whether you are 10 or 60 this game is a favourite across all age groups. The game is played as the usual physical version. The only difference here is that instead of tossing the dice physically one just has to tap it on the screen. Apart from that, all the rules of the game are the same.

PUBG:

If you and your friend are gamers, then there are strong chances that you are already hooked to this game. If you are not, then this friendship day makes sure that you and your friend explore this hottest trending game. Invite your friend for a PUBG match and see who wins the Chicken Dinner.

UNO Friends:

Remember how you’d have a friendly fight with your BFF after he or she made you Draw + 4? The iconic card game is now available online. All you need to do is ensure that you and your friend have the same app. Send an invite and make sure that you do not ‘Skip’ this favourite childhood game on Friendship Day 2020.

Call of Duty:

This a gamers delight. If you and your friend are a fan of some classic video games, then this is the app you should be downloading on your phone right away. Invite your gamer friend and see who is better at it. To make it more thrilling you can also stream the match so that it stays as a memory from your 2020 Friendship Day.

Scrabble GO:

Before friendly love comes friendly competition and what better than a match of scrabble to challenge yourself and your BFF on a special day. The game will ensure that you and your friend put your vocab to test as you have fun making easy and very difficult words.