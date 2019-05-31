English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
A student of Class 12, Furkhan had started playing the addictive game after lunch and continued for 6 hours until he collapsed.
A 16-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh died of cardiac arrest after playing the popular game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds known as PUBG for six hours straight.
The deceased, identified as Furkhan Qureshi, was a resident of Neemuch town of Madhya Pradesh. A student of Class 12, Furkhan had started playing the addictive game after lunch according to his family.
"Furkhan started playing the game right after lunch and it continued for over six hours. Just before he collapsed, he became very agitated and started shouting at other players," said Harun Rashid Qureshi, the boys father. The incident occurred on May 28.
Furkhan's sister, Fiza Qureshi, who was sitting beside him when the incident occurred said that "My brother was playing PUBG with some of his friends. Suddenly, he started shouting 'carry out the blast..carry out blast'. Then he threw his earphones and mobile and cried saying "I will not play with you'. I lost the game because of you."
Soon after, Furkhan was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
Cardiologist Dr Ashok Jain, who examined Furkhan tol d ANI that,"“The boy was brought to the hospital without a pulse. We tried to revive him with electric shock and also injected him to revive his heart, but we failed in our attempt."
'Furkan's family told us he was a swimmer, his heart seemed to be healthy,' he revealed. '"The excitement of the game might have caused a surge in adrenaline causing cardiac arrest. I appeal children to stay away from such games,' he further added.
Furkhan's brother Mohammad Hashim stated how he also used to be addicted to the game and often play for 18 hours. He has deleted the game off his phone after the death of his brother.
In a recent report, the World Health Organization has declared that gaming disorder is indeed a thing and addiction can cause mental health conditions.
