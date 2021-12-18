Puducherry Baker Creates 6-feet Tall Chocolate Statue of Tamil Poet Subramania Bharathi

An over 6-foot-tall statue of Tamil poet-patriot Subramania Bharathi has been erected by a Puducherry-based bakery. Better known as Mahakavi Bharathi, the iconic writer’s birth anniversary was marked on December 11. This is also the year that marks Bharathi’s death centenary. The very intricately carved sculpture was prepared using dark chocolate. The details in the figure are curated in a way that the elements come together to give a very realistic illusion.

In the statue, Bharathi has been made to wear a long coat with buttons and dhoti. The cuffs of the sleeves also have three buttons each. Bharathi’s statue is wearing a headgear wrapped around its neck. On the face, one can see a tilak and a moustache. The Tamil poet is also holding a book in one hand.

Baker Thangamtennarasu told news agency ANI, “Every year, we create statues of eminent personalities from chocolate before Christmas and New Year.”

A Puducherry-based bakery has made a 6.6-feet tall statue of Mahakavi Bharathiyar using dark chocolate, ahead of Christmas celebrations in the city"Every year, we create statues of eminent personalities from chocolate before Christmas and New Year," says baker Thangamtennarasu pic.twitter.com/LECZaWVTw4 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Also a journalist, freedom fighter, social reformer and polyglot, Mahakavi Bharathi is regarded as one of the greatest Tamil literary figures of all time. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tribute to Bharathi and hailed his contributions on the occasion of his birth anniversary. A function was organised by the Chinmaya Mission and Desiya Chinthanai Kazhagam at Bharathiyar Illam in Triplicane.

At the event, Stalin promised that the state government would continue to spread the glory of the firebrand poet. Ministers MP Saminathan, PK Sekar Babu, Ma Subramanian, Information Secretary Mahesan Kasirajana, and officials remembered the pioneer of modern Tamil poetry by paying tribute at the Bharathi statue on Marina Beach. On Bharathi’s death anniversary on September 11, Stalin made an important announcement. He declared that the death anniversary of Bharathi will be commemorated as ‘Mahakavi’ Day.

Carnatic musician Gayathri Girish in collaboration with senior musician and composer Rajkumar Bharathi, the great-grandson of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, paid tribute to him with a series called Valam Varum Bharati.

Bharathi fought on issues like child marriage, emancipation of women, and also stood in solidarity with Dalits and Muslims. His influence on Tamil literature is prolific and was said to be proficient in 14 languages including 3 non-Indian foreign languages.

