Puducherry NGO 'Bark India' Treats, Feeds Stray Cats and Dogs

Internet is a great place for happy pictures and videos of pet dogs and cats, but what about the stray animals whose wounds do not fit the aesthetic of popular influencers. There is an NGO in Puducherry that has taken the initiative to give medical treatment, food, and shelter to stray cats and dogs. “We see that a lot of street animals suffer injuries, so, we treat them. Later, we vaccinate & sterilize them and then release them: Founder, Bark India Charitable Trust,” ANI tweeted quoting the NGO founder.

An NGO operating in Puducherry is providing medical treatment, food and shelter to stray cats and dogs We see that a lot of street animals suffer injuries, so, we treat them. Later, we vaccinate & sterilise them and then release them: Founder, Bark India Charitable Trust pic.twitter.com/2ZfW1zlEs4 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

The tweet was accompanied by some images of a cat being treated, and a dog being fed by a worker of the trust. Netizens reacted to this act of compassion with praise and cheers. "God bless you treaters,” wrote a user.

The Bark India Charitable Trust has been providing these services for the last 6 years, continuing their work even during the Covid-19 outbreak. There are citizens who help stray animals with food and care in their local areas. However, due to the lockdown, such people could not come out, and the conditions of these animals worsened. In that situation, this Puducherry trust tried to ensure food and medical supply for these animals.

The organization that started in 2015claims to have treated 4000 cats and dogs since then.“Whenever we see street animals suffering from injuries or deprived of medical treatment, we rescue and treat them,” the founder said.

Dr Ravi Verma, who works for Bark India Charitable Trust, told ANI that they give priority to animals that are most vulnerable and extremely sick. “healing the sick is our first priority,” Verma added.

With such organizations getting recognition, we hope it inspires the common masses to treat the stray as their own with great care and compassion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.