'Pujara 2.0': Ruturaj Gaikwad Roasted Over 'Test Innings' in ODI Debut Against South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad was among the many names that popped up on cricket Twitter as Indian fans scrambled to pin blame during the team’s loss to South Africa by mere 9 runs in the first ODI in Lucknow on Thursday. Gaikwad who was handed an ODI debut alongside Ravi Bishnoi struggled to get going after India lost their both openers in Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan in under six overs. Chasing South Africa’s 250 in 40 overs in a rain-affected affair, Gaikwad along with Ishan Kishan played a watchful knock. The only problem? Their knocks were too watchful.

Gaikwad scored 19 runs off 42 balls and was eventually dismissed by Tabraiz Shami after he charged down the ground but failed to get anything and got stumped. Kishan also failed to put his foot on the accelerator and was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj on 20 runs for which he took 37 balls.

As India failed to start the ODI series on a high, cricket fans were miffed with Gaikwad’s (and Kishan’s) snail-paced innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a good inning on a Tough Pitch. pic.twitter.com/rTtUt6CEZC — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🇮🇳 ™ | #HarryBrookInKKR (@KKRWeRule) October 6, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first ever cricketer to debut in both ODI and Tests in a same match . #RuturajGaikwad #INDvsSA — PRIYANSHU (@_PriYansHu_11) October 6, 2022

My reaction after seen Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan batting in 1st ODI 😥#RuturajGaikwad #IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/VsQpb1Sx33 — 🌟 Indomitable Spirit 🌟 (@imAshutosh08) October 6, 2022

We lost the match there when Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan played 80 balls scoring only 39 runs from it. They doesn't even know how to rotate strike. Well played Shardul Thakur and Sanju samson. #IndvsSAodi — Aru★ (@Aru_Ro45) October 6, 2022

If Ruturaj Gaikwad can play ODI cricket then Cheteshwar Pujara definitely deserves to play T20I for India. — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) October 6, 2022

Shreyas Iyer shifted the momentum in India’s favour with a counter-attacking half-century. Iyer batted with a positive approach to pull India back into the game as he smashed 50 runs off 37 balls. However, Lungi Ngidi got the better of him to put the pressure back on the hosts.

Sanju Samson (86* off 63), shared a crucial 93-run stand for the sixth wicket with Shardul Thakur (33) to keep India’s hopes alive, but it wasn’t enough. 30 runs were required from the last over and Samson tried hard to achieve it but he only managed to collect 20 off it.

