'Pujara-Rahane Are Purane': Indian Batters Trolled With Memes After Repeat Flop Show

“Rahane & Pujara have served Indian cricket well, but time to move ahead." Indian cricket fans who tuned in on the first day of the Second Test against South Africa on Monday were once again in for a rude reminder that Cheteshwar Pujara along with Ajinkya Rahane isn’t having the best of time with the bat. While Pujara was undone for 3 by Duanne Olivier, Rahane poked, outside off, with an angled bat, and only nicked off to third slip on the very first delivery he faced by Olivier. Although India’s stand-in captain KL scored a gritty fifty and Ravichandran Ashwin provided late support with an invaluable 46, the visitors could only manage 202 on the board. Unimpressed by Pujara-Rahane’s contribution, veteran Sunil Gavaskar did not mince his words and said: “After those two dismissals one can say that they probably have just the next innings, both Pujara and Rahane, to save their Test careers," said Gavaskar during the commentary.

Indian cricket fans too joined in the criticism of the batters and believed that their time out there was perhaps over.

Thank You Ajinkya Rahane and Thank You Cheteshwar Pujara🙏🏻BFFs Should Retire Together 💆🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/POmsOIKB7T — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) January 3, 2022

Can we please be done with Pujara and Rahane ? #INDvsSA— K'rulzster (@krulzster) January 3, 2022

I think Pujara & Rahane have become Purane.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 3, 2022

This is the third time Bumrah scored more than Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane cumulatively in last one year. #INDvsSA— Young Struggling Man (@1sInto2s) January 3, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar said, "both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have probably just next innings to save their Test career". (On Star).— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 3, 2022

Since last year I've felt more secure watching Bumrah and Shami together than Pujara and Rahane. Be it while batting or bowling.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) January 3, 2022

Ajinkya Rahane when he meets Cheteshwar Pujara playing in Ranji matches against him after the South Africa series!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/suy5pEDeKu— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) January 3, 2022

Test careers of Pujara and Rahane on the brink— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 3, 2022

Rahane & Pujara have served Indian cricket well , but time to move ahead.— Srini (@softsignalout) January 3, 2022

Pujara and Rahane in test team pic.twitter.com/dlfHrzzo4S— A (@AppeFizzz) January 3, 2022

All is not lost?

India now have a bowling attack that ensures that even 202 allows hope to float, especially in conditions where the ball is doing a bit. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami along Siraj will be looking to repeat the scenes from the victorious First Test where barring KL Rahul Indian batsmen were largely restricted by the South African bowling attack yet the visitors secured the match comfortably.

