Pujara Took 36 Balls to Open His Account Against NZ and Twitter Had a Field Day

After hitting Neil Wagner for two boundaries, Cheteshwar Pujara was trapped by Trent Boult on eight runs.

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final began yesterday with New Zealand winning the toss and asking India to bat first. While Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were off to a solid start, both the batsmen left in quick successions, leaving Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli on the pitch. Pujara, who is considered India’s Test expert and one of the greatest to wear the white jersey, is known for his slow start to an innings. On Saturday, it took 36 deliveries for him to get off the mark and soon, hilarious memes started surfacing on social media about his innings.

After hitting Neil Wagner for two boundaries, Pujara was trapped by Trent Boult on eight to leave the score 3-88. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane then led India to tea and through the 11 overs afterwards. India ended second day with 3-146 in 64.4 overs.

first published:June 20, 2021, 11:45 IST