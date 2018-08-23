English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Pukka Muslim' Boy Who Tore India's Flag in Viral Video Turns Out to be 'Hindu Prankster'
The boy and his friend have been let off with a warning.
A few days after the 72nd Independence Day of India, an objectionable video started doing the rounds on social media.
In it, an apparently teenaged boy is seen holding up the flag of India. The boy goes on to proclaim himself as ‘Pakka Musalmaan’ (devout Muslim) and then shreds the flag to pieces. It was posted by a Twitter user going by the handle @AnuMishraBJP, a fake account of journalist Rohit Sradana, that is followed by at least one BJP leader, Tejinder Singh Bagga.
The video went viral on Twitter and Facebook and generated a host of communal responses. It was retweeted over 20,000 times and evoked widespread communally abusive responses. A subsequent video that also went viral depicted a mob beating and abusing the boy from the previous video. In a second version of the video, the boy is seen saying “Pukka Hindu hoon,” (I am a devout Hindu) after being beaten and abused.
All these videos were shared thousands of times, in fact even by journalists and media persons such as Sudesh Chavhanke of Sudarshan News. In fact, Chavanke went as far as to justify lynching in his defence of the abuse meted out to the boy.
However, closer inspection reveals a more complicated truth.
The videos were reported to the police and they traced the boys who made the video. And it turned out that the boy was not Muslim but Hindu and that the video was meant to be a prank. A report by Times of India said that authorities picked up the two boys from their reported homes but later let them off with a warning after the two and their families apologised.
The incident highlights once again the ease with which hate and misinformation can be spread online. And as one Twitterati pointed out, the fact that teenagers today want to indulge in such divisive tricks and jokes for fun is a serious cause for concern.
भारत के राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को फाड़ के फेंक दिया इस लड़के ने कह रहा है....कि "पक्का मुसलमान हूँ"
ये मानसिकता कहाँ से पैदा हो रही है?@sardanarohit@KapilMishra_IND@TajinderBaggapic.twitter.com/AwFBDp0LsW
— Rohit Sardana (@AnuMishraBJP) August 20, 2018
Although violence is not the right way,but honestly there is a limit to everything.Don't have to love India but u just can't disrespect it in this manner.#Pakistan was made specifically for this type of Pukka Musalman... #IndiaForAll #Hindu #Muslim #Sikh #Christian https://t.co/Wo2CxMX7u0
— Mayank (@UdtaIndian) August 21, 2018
Superb! This Allah's banda insulted the National flag and had to pay an apt price for his act. Watch both videos... pic.twitter.com/BcTnReNge9
— Adriana Livingstone (@ALivingstone45) August 20, 2018
पक्का मुसलमान हूँ इसलिए तिरंगा फाड़ के फेंकने वाला “स्वामी अग्निवेश” संस्कार होते ही #भारत_माता_की_जय बोल कर नारे देने लगा। लातों के भूत बातों से नहीं मानते। अब कोई कहेगा कि ये तो #Lynching है पर कोई यह भी बताए कि संविधान इस को कैसे रोक सकता है? क़ानून तो इनको रोकने में विफल है ! pic.twitter.com/MvVgV3UcSL— Suresh Chavhanke STV (@SureshChavhanke) August 21, 2018
