Puma Owner Gets Permission to Keep 2 Rescued Lions at Home in UK, Neighbours Horrified

Facing off stiff resistance from his neighbors who considered it to be dangerous, animal lover Reece Oliver, from Nottinghamshire, England has won planning permission for a 400 square metre enclosure to house two seven-month-old African lions whom he had rescued from a circus in the Czech Republic in February.

Oliver had housed the two lions- Rocky and Rora - in a fenced area created especially for them but was built without necessary perm missions.

The animal lover in Oliver has already a two-and-a-half-year-old Canadian Puma called Rogue but his idea to keep the lions was fiercely objected by his neighbors who cited they were dangerous to the safety of general public, the Telegraph reported.

Some people complained that the enclosure is too close to a bridleway and that having two lions on the property would be unsafe for residents of the village and other animals such as horses and domestic pets, said the report.

Chairman of the council's planning committee, Councillor David Watts backed Oliver’s plan citing limited visual impact and lack of alternate homes for the animals.

“At night we lock him in for the night but he has an outdoor and indoor section so everything remains safe and we also have laser beams which will be activated at night in case anyone comes at night,” he told ITV News, adding that the facility is equipped with nine cameras.

“Everything is at maximum safety for the public and for the cat,” he said.