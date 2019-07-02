Puma Owner Gets Permission to Keep 2 Rescued Lions at Home in UK, Neighbours Horrified
Animal lover Reece Oliver, from Nottinghamshire, England has won planning permission to house two seven-month-old African lions whom he had rescued from a circus, along with the Canadian Puma he previously had.
Oliver had housed the two lions- Rocky and Rora- in a fenced area created especially for them but was built without necessary perm missions | Image credit: Twitter
Facing off stiff resistance from his neighbors who considered it to be dangerous, animal lover Reece Oliver, from Nottinghamshire, England has won planning permission for a 400 square metre enclosure to house two seven-month-old African lions whom he had rescued from a circus in the Czech Republic in February.
Oliver had housed the two lions- Rocky and Rora - in a fenced area created especially for them but was built without necessary perm missions.
The animal lover in Oliver has already a two-and-a-half-year-old Canadian Puma called Rogue but his idea to keep the lions was fiercely objected by his neighbors who cited they were dangerous to the safety of general public, the Telegraph reported.
Some people complained that the enclosure is too close to a bridleway and that having two lions on the property would be unsafe for residents of the village and other animals such as horses and domestic pets, said the report.
Chairman of the council's planning committee, Councillor David Watts backed Oliver’s plan citing limited visual impact and lack of alternate homes for the animals.
“At night we lock him in for the night but he has an outdoor and indoor section so everything remains safe and we also have laser beams which will be activated at night in case anyone comes at night,” he told ITV News, adding that the facility is equipped with nine cameras.
“Everything is at maximum safety for the public and for the cat,” he said.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Make Gal Gadot Wait at The Paris Fashion Week: Report
- MG Hector vs Jeep Compass Spec Comparison: Price, Features, Design, Video Review and More
- 5G Panel Wants India to Start 5G Mobile Network Trials Without Chinese Vendors, Including Huawei
- Why the Outrage Over Zaira Wasim's Decision to Quit Bollywood for Religion?
- The Legendary Sony Walkman, Creator of the Portable Music Industry, is Now 40 Years Old
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s