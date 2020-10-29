Pumpkin Space Latte: NASA's Autumn Treat from Space Captures Earth Like Never Before

The fall season is considered one of the happy seasons of the year in the West which marks the advent of Halloween, winter, and Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte. The sweet coffee drink with a hint of spices like nutmeg and cinnamon topped with whipped cream, caramel syrup has emerged as one of the most awaited drinks of the year.

However, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has brought its own spin and posted a picture of Pumpkin Space Latte on Instagram this week. The image sourced from International Space Station was a burst of colours ranging from rust orange, with a hint of navy blue and faded crimson, reminding many of the fall season.

The image might make you think that it was of some celestial body floating in space but NASA revealed that the autumn-themed land, in fact, belonged to planet earth. Straight from Australia, the image was captured by astronaut Scott Kelly.

Captioning the image, NASA wrote, “Pumpkin Space Latte anyone? Creamy clouds against burnt oranges and deep reds reminiscent of a classic Autumn treat - this fall scape fit for the stars is actually an image of Australia captured from the @iss by astronaut Scott Kelly. Go ahead, drink it in.”

Also Read: 'Hydrate Yourself': Discovery of Water on Moon Has Led to a Meme Flood on Internet

Netizens were in awe of the marvellous photograph. One user called it “A masterpiece,” while another said, “PERFECT FOR HALLOWEEN SEASON!!!” The image has received 811,976 likes on Instagram as netizens revel in a space-inspired fall theme.

Recently, NASA also made news after it announced that its telescope, Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, found evidence of water on the Moon's surface.

We confirmed water molecules 💦 on the Moon’s 🌖 sunlit surface for the first time! This suggests water may be distributed across the Moon’s surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed 🌑 places. Learn more about the discovery: https://t.co/rVR6yM8NST pic.twitter.com/Y39CCtZE9U — SOFIAtelescope (@SOFIAtelescope) October 26, 2020

With the help of the world's largest flying observatory, SOFIA, NASA found water on a sunlit lunar surface for the first time. The Space agency further said that this discovery suggests the distribution of water across the Moon’s surface.