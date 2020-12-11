Pun God? Sachin Tendulkar Pulls off an Ultimate Dad Joke in Viral Photo With Daughter Sara

Former Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is currently on a vacation at an unknown destination with family. He has been actively sharing snippets from the getaway and fans are loving it. One of his latest social media posts has become a viral courtesy of Master Blaster’s epic joke.

Tendulkar posted a selfie featuring himself with his daughter Sara and it will drive away your Covid blues. The cricket legend, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a picture where the father-daughter duo can be seen posing from a boat, sporting stylish sunglasses and life jackets. In the caption, he cracked an epic joke and netizens are calling him the King of Dad jokes.

The caption alongside the Instagram photo reads, "Sare: Baba are we lost at sea? Me: I'm not shore! #vacation #sea”

The post collected over 1,241,572 likes and 2,260 comments when this story was published. Users of the photo-sharing platform are reacting to the post in huge numbers in the comments box. Several delighted fans showered love and affection on the picture. Others couldn’t help but laud the veteran player for his sense of humour.

A fan commented, "Still looking young paji.” “Beautiful father-daughter picture,” said one person. "Charming picture" and "love you God," expressed another fan. A user quipped, “dad jokes at the peak.”

The little master has been spending some quality time with his family as evident on his social media updates. Even though he has not made the location of his holiday known, quite recently, he shared a video of himself where he is seen indulging in water sport activities. Tendulkar described his own experience with a song as he took off for parasailing. The clip of him parasailing was accompanied with Ritviz's popular song Hum toh udd gaye playing in the background.

His water sports adventures video was captioned, “ ! #parasailing #adventure #watersports #instatravel”

He was additionally enjoying his trip cycling, playing golf and relaxing around the swimming pool, exuding peace. Tendulkar also shared a cool selfie with his son, Arjun, both wearing sunglasses. The caption on Instagram reads, “Vacation vibes."

Tendulkar is the leading run-getter in Test format and One-Day Internationals. During his international career, one of the greatest batsmen of all time had played 463 ODIs with 18,426. Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in the longest format of cricket.