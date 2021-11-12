Punching Walls to Pulling Cars, This Iranian 'Hulk' is Straight out of a Marvel Film

The character of Hulk from marvel movies has the strength to take on anything under the sun. His name is often used as a reference for someone who has immense power and stamina but in most cases, it’s just an exaggeration because let’s face it, it’s impossible to be a real-life ‘Hulk’. However, like everything in this world, this also has an exception. Netizens have discovered a real-life Hulk and he is unlike anyone we have seen before. Iranian bodybuilder Sajad Gharibi just looks like a real-life replica of the fictional character and his demeanor separates him from other bodybuilders of his age 29-year-old Sajad is a professional MMA fighter and he made his way to the ring in 2019. But why are we talking about him now? Because Sajad is prepping up to take on Martyn Ford in his next fight.

The bout which already has the internet excited is being called about between the world’s scariest men. The big fight is slated to take place on April 2 next year in London and while there’s still some time in it, Sajad is in no mood to relax. The bodybuilder recently shared a video of his preparation where he was seen punching concrete walls, pulling cars, bending metals and ripping melons apart, and all that with too much ease.

Sajad is seen prepping for the ‘worst’ and looks pumped up. The video just was not about the preparation and it also brought a warning for his opponent because Sajad has taken it very personally.

Sajad’s warning did not go down well with his opponent Ford who also shared an Instagram post with a powerful response. Ford wrote that he is going to put Sajad throughout the most vigorous fight camp ever and added that the fight will be a reply to all his critics as well

And what is the fight not going to be? Ford is not too sure about the bout being the ‘most technical fight in the world.

