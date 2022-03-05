Pune Artist Sets Record by Making 100 kg Cake Version of Italy's Milan Cathedral

Pune-based internationally acclaimed cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb has been honoured by the World Book of Records for making a 100 kg vegan royal icing structure that is edible, as reported by India Today. Prachi, who has learned the art under a renowned cake icon named Sir Eddie Spence MBE in the United Kingdom, meticulously made the edible structure based on the grand Milan Cathedral of Italy. Known for making royal-looking luxurious bakes, Prachi draws inspiration from the artistic structures around the world and incorporates that into her designs.

In her latest feat, she made the majestic icing structure with her hands, which measures around 4 feet 6 inches in height and 6 feet 4 inches in length. Reportedly, Prachi managed to exclude egg from the recipe of royal icing and developed a completely vegan icing. She did that in association with an Indian company Sugarin and has even made the Vegan Royal Icing available in markets.

Shedding some light on making the marvelous icing structure, Prachi told India Today that she has effortlessly worked over the years in achieving the mastery. She revealed that the planning and preparation for the icing took her a lot of time. She single-handedly piped about 1,500 pieces that were required to demonstrate the cathedral and then assembled them for a month.

She highlighted that achieving precision while imitating the structure was challenging for her but also said that she “thoroughly enjoyed it”.

“I felt so great that the outcome has been received by the industry so warmly,” said Prachi on being recognised by the World Book of Records, London. She emphasized that as an artist, she made a point to keep trying and experimenting with royal icing medium. Prachi shared that earlier in 2014 she made an edible royal icing gazebo measuring 3-4 inches. Later, she honed her skills to make a 3.9 feet icing structure in 2020 and was finally able to create the marvellous cathedral this time.

