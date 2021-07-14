Pune Bride Charged For Riding on Bonnet of SUV to Wedding Venue

You may have heard of a grand entry for a ‘baraat,’ but a Pune bride may have topped it. A 23-year-old woman, who rode to her wedding ceremony on the bonnet of a moving SUV on Tuesday, was charged along with others for the stunt which violated the Motor Vehicle Act. A video of the bride had been shared multiple times on social media, the police added, helping them find the bride. The SUV was on its way to Saswad, where the wedding venue was, and the video was shot as it travelled along the Dive Ghat on the Pune-Saswad Road, a police station official said.

“The woman was sitting on the bonnet of the moving vehicle while a man on a motorcycle shot the video. We have charged the woman, the videographer, and other people in the vehicle, including the driver, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra Covid Regulation Act among others. None of them was wearing masks either," the official added.

Maharashtra: A case has been registered against a bride for sitting on bonnet of a car & others inside without wearing a mask, during a video shoot in Dive Ghat area of Pune. The Incident was reported after a video went viral on social media(13.07)(Screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/iVr1JQkanK — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

In April, a bride in Punjab was fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask on her wedding day in Chandigarh on Wednesday. When police questioned her, she cited ‘expensive makeup’ behind the reason for not wearing the mask.

The bride from Khanna town was heading towards a Gurudwara in sector 8 in Chandigarh for her wedding along with her family members. Given that the UT administration had announced a lockdown in the city, various police nakkas had been put up in the city. Barely a kilometer from the Gurudwara, a police team stopped the car after spotting the bride sitting in the front without wearing a mask. A police personnel said, “The bride came up with a bizarre defense saying that the mask would have ruined her expensive make up. Even the family members supported her.”

(With inputs from PTI)

