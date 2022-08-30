Pune Cop's Soothing Rendition of 'Pasoori' is All You Need to Listen Today

Pasoori, sung by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, featured in Season 14 of Coke Studio and has been winning hearts since then. The melodious track has mesmerised many with its beats and soulful lyrics. Ever since the song was released, many artists across the globe have shared their own renditions of it. Now, another rendition has surfaced on the internet that shows a Pune cop, who also shares a sheer love for music, singing the trendy track.

The viral clip has been shared on Instagram by Sagar Ghorpade, who is a cop at Pune Police’s Crime branch. In the video, the cop can be seen wearing his uniform inside a studio and crooning the song. Sagar captioned the video, “New reels, video song Pasoori by Sagar Ghorpade.”

As soon as he shared the video, Instagram users flooded the comments section with praise and fire emojis. A used wrote in a fun way, “Chaaa gaye guru.” Another wrote, “Just fab, sir.” Someone also said, “Excellent voice.” Many also commented “superb” and “awesome.”

Watch the video here:

Another video had made a buzz over the internet as one cannot stop humming to the peppy track. In the shared snippet, a woman can be singing the song while doing her chores in the kitchen. The video was shared by a user named Shalini Dubey on Instagram, who is a performer and singer hailing from Jharkhand. Her soulful voice has moved the internet as the Instagram reel has amazed more than 27 million so far.

Among all the renditions of Pasoori that have trended on social media, which one is your favourite?

