Pune Couple Holds 'Blockchain Wedding' With Digital Priest, NFT Vows and Ring

A Tamil couple, Anil Narasipuram and Shruti Nair from Pune have just held their wedding via blockchain. The couple decided to hold their wedding reception digitally in the metaverse. In a Twitter thread, the couple said they had a ‘Registered Marriage’ in a courthouse due to the pandemic on November 15, 2021. Soon after the registered marriage, they had made their marriage “blockchain official” to show their togetherness in a digital style. Anoop Pakki, the digital priest, officiated their wedding as the couple exchanged their vows while seated in front of the laptops. “I made our marriage ‘blockchain official’ with an Ethereum smart contract that consecrated our commitment to each other in the form of an NFT minted on OpenSea." Anil Narasipuram wrote on LinkedIn.

On Nov 15, 2021 @shrutinair1 and I got married! Considering the pandemic era that we live in we decided to keep things small with a courthouse wedding, also known as a 'Registered Marriage' in India. We also decided to immortalize our union using blockchain technology.. (1/8)— Anil N (@vaayustudios) January 22, 2022

The couple went on to create an NFT of a photo of the engagement ring, with their wedding vows written on the picture.

“Shruti and I made our marriage ‘blockchain official’ with an Ethereum smart contract that consecrated our commitment to each other in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) minted on OpenSea,” Narasipuram, a design professor, said in a LinkedIn post.

As per the post, both the couple had set up a Metamask wallet and the digital priest Anoop Pakki minted the NFT on OpenSea and transferred it to the couple.

As per the post, some close family and friends had joined the Google Meet. The groom had transferred the NFT to his wife’s digital wallet.

“We won’t make any big promises, but we will do everything we can to make this work. Through all our disagreement and conflict, we hope to grow our understanding of each other and ourselves. We don’t expect to be the whole village for each other, but we will be by each other’s side, hand in hand, walking through this adventure, together”, the couple’s vows read.

