Pune Farmer Hires Helicopter to Welcome Home Newborn Granddaughter

Elated with the birth of a granddaughter, a farmer in Pune district hired nothing less than a helicopter to bring her home on Tuesday. Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar, a resident of Balewadi area on the outskirts of Pune, told reporters that he wanted to accord a grand welcome to Krushika, the newest member of the family.

So when it was time to bring the baby and her mother home from the maternal grandparents' house in nearby Shewal Wadi, he booked a chopper, he said.

Recently, another similar incident was reported from Pune. A family from Shelgaon in Pune expressed their joy at the birth of a girl child by bringing her home in chopper. Vishal Zarekar, the father of the newborn told ANI that since they did not have a girl child in their entire family, they decided to make her homecoming special. They hired a chopper at Rs 1 lakh.

(With inputs from ANI)

