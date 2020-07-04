Pune Man Gets Gold Mask for Rs 2.89 Lakhs, Leaves Internet Wondering About His 'Common Sense'

You've heard of DIY masks. But have you heard of gold masks? A man in Pimpri-Chinchwad district of Pune has gotten himself a mask made of pure gold, worth Rs 2.89 lakhs.

According to a report by ANI, Shankar Kurade said that the mask is made of gold but is pretty thin and has very minute holes in it to help him breathe. He then admitted that he isn't too sure if the mask is going to be very effective in preventing coronavirus.

Maharashtra: Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JrbfI7iwS4 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

But while many seemed awed at the mask and the fact that it is made of gold, others said that using a mask worth 2.89 lakhs would probably make more sense if it could protect him from coronavirus. Take a look:

He isn't the first one to make masks out of precious metals. A few days ago, a jeweller based in Karnataka announced that he had a "silver lining" for couples forced to scale down their weddings due to coronavirus. Quite literally.

Sandeep Sagaonkar, who runs a jewellery enterprise in Belgaum district on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, had added silver masks to his wedding collection and business has been booming ever since he hit upon the unique sales pitch.