Pune Man Writes to Pfizer CEO Seeking Update on Vaccine Supply in India, Receives Response

A Pune-based man who wrote an email to the chairman and CEO of Pfizer, the American pharmaceutical corporation seeking information on the vaccine’s availability in India, actually received a response from the CEO Albert Bourla himself. The 58-year-old marketing professional, identified as Prakash Mirpuri, received the reply on email on May 26, where Bourla asked about his health and also appreciated his efforts in trying to make Pfizer vaccine available for his family. The Pfizer boss also told in his letter that the company means to get the vaccine ready to be launched in India son in compliance with the regulations, India Today reported.

“We do not yet have regulatory approval in India, and we are doing all that we can to bring this about and reach an agreement with the government to make our vaccine available for the government’s immunization programme," Bourla wrote.

India Today reported that Mirpuri who had previously got himself and his family registered for vaccination for April 1 but then he tested for Covid-19 sometime around March 18. While recuperating at a hospital, he read up on vaccines from all over the world and their efficacy and details and also stayed in touch with friends from India and abroad. After a friend from the US informed him of the Pfizer vaccine being the best one, he decided to write to the company asking for its availability.

Mirpuri had written emails to Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, asking for their vaccine availability in India and also invested in the company.

Mirpuri has now decided to get himself and his family jabbed with the vaccines available in India as it may take time for Pfizer to come here.

According to reports, US pharma giant Pfizer-BioNTech has said it is ready to offer 5 crore doses to India between July and October this year, but there are factors of indemnity and exemption from trials in India that have come in the way of its becoming available here. According to a PTI report earlier this week, Moderna is only looking to launch in India next year with a single-dose vaccine that it is working on. That is because, due to prior commitments, it has no vaccines it can send to India this year.

