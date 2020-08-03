On First Trip to Wildlife Park, Pune Photographer Gets Lucky with a Snap of Majestic Black Leopard

The first ever wildlife trip for a Pune-based photographer turned out to be his moment as he managed to capture a majestic semi-melanistic male leopard in Tadoba Andhari National Park in Maharashtra.

On a vacation with his family in June 2019, 23-year-old Abhishek Pagnis spotted the black leopard standing 20 feet away from him. However, he had to wait for about 2.5 hours to get glimpse of the rare animal, the Indian Express reported.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Pagnis said, "The animals around raised an alarm and started making noises. When a predator animal, such as a lion or tiger is nearby, prey animals like deer and monkeys let out alarm calls to alert others. This was our cue to stop our vehicles and prepare the cameras."

The photograph was captured at 5pm when the leoprad was behind the bushes drinking water.

Pagnis' photography of the leopard soon went viral on social leaving people in awe. His photo was also shared by the Wild India as well as Maharashtra Tourism.

#Bagheera from Tadoba. This is how actually the melanistic leopard looks like. Rosettes are clear when looked from close. This beauty captured by @abhishek_pagnis. pic.twitter.com/eOygYfCzwp — The Wild India (@the_wildindia) July 27, 2020

A magnificent capture of #Bagheera in #Tadoba by @abhshek_pagnis The beauty of melanistic leopard captured up-close. #MaharashtraTourism https://t.co/KhPFFWxNvJ — Maharashtra Tourism (@maha_tourism) July 27, 2020

The aspiring wildlife photographer also recollected the details that involved in getting the exceptional shot and shared the same on his Instagram profile. He said, "The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist."

Pagnis never expected that a post from one year ago will suddenly go so viral. According to reports, on July 26 he said, "This was clicked in June last year and went viral only today morning after someone posted it on Twitter."