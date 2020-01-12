Take the pledge to vote

Pune Police Had the Perfect Response to Twitter User Asking Them for Woman's Phone Number

A man, on Sunday, learned it the hard way when he realised the cops on social media weren't to be toyed around with.

January 12, 2020
Pune Police Had the Perfect Response to Twitter User Asking Them for Woman's Phone Number
With clever puns, pop-culture references, and humour quotient intact, the police on the Indian Internet has become more vigilant than ever.

Using the social media platforms, the Indian police has been regularly educating the netizens about grave issues such as traffic safety, cyberstalking, anti-drugs campaign etc with a daily dose of humour.

On Sunday morning, however, a man learned it the hard way when he realised the cops on social media weren't to be toyed around with despite the officers of the law occasionally sharing memes and jokes to spread their message across.

It all began when a law student from Pune approached the cops on Twitter enquiring them about the phone number of Dhanori police station in the city.

Quick in their response, Pune Police obliged to her request when they were met with another. A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @abirchiklu, then asked the authorities to provide the number of the aforementioned student.

Not a laughing matter, Pune Police quoted @abirchiklu's tweet and asked him for his number instead.

"Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM. We respect privacy," Pune Police wrote in its reply.

As for the spectators of the exchange, Twitterati lauded the police for keeping the man in check.


