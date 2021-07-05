Pune Police Has the Perfect 'Gangs of Wasseypur' Meme to Highlight Cyber Scams

Indian 2012 crime film Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was a huge hit among the audience. Even after almost a decade, the film’s popularity is only growing and so does its reference. The brilliant performances, dialogues and cinematography has been immortalised through memes and become a part of our language now. Time and again, the best and the most hilarious Gangs of Wasseypur meme templates have been used to describe news and sum up other events from everyday life. Needless to say, the cult classic starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddique, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha and other actors will be remembered forever for its relatable humour. Recently, Pune Police stepped up their meme game to raise awareness against fraudsters on the internet.

Online scams have been rising during the pandemic as the number of such cyber fraud cases have been reported online. However, Pune Police took an unconventional road and used a witty Gangs of Wasseypur based meme to warn the public about these incidents.

On July 4, Pune Police used the renowned “Chaabi Kahan Hai…Kahan Hai Chaabi?” (Where is the key?) meme template from the film to warn people not to fall prey to unverified listings on online marketplace websites like OLX/ Quikr. The caption states that the iconic dialogue would be spoken by a Cyber victim to a fraudster after they paid them in advance for a scooty listed on Olx/Quikr at half the price. The hilarious method was well-received by the netizens who applauded the quirky message.

However, this isn’t the first time that Pune Police has won over netizens’ hearts with their sublime humour to raise awareness. A few days, they posted another Gangs of Wasseypur meme template to inform netizens about scammers who claim to sell Remdesivir and Mucormycosis medicines. Police requested public to stop calling unverified numbers who claim to supply these medicines.

Law enforcement agencies are opting for such funny methods to get people to follow rules and be informed on various topics. In addition to Pune Police, Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle is also a big hit among social media users for its amusing social media posts.

