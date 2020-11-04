Pune Police Sensitise Netizens on Importance of Helmets through Viral Turtle Post

Pune Police have been on top of their game when it comes to sensitising people through social media. The department has been sharing memes in order to make people more aware about coronavirus, cybercrime and road safety.

In a recent post, the police department has tried to sensitise people about the importance of wearing a helmet. It is well known that accidents on the road are increasing by the day. In these times, wearing a helmet or seat belt can prove to be a life saver in case a mishap on the road.

The Pune police department on its social media has shared a snap of a turtle. On the image, the text reads, “Even the slowest animal knows the importance of a helmet. #RoadSafety”.

Main aim behind sharing this post is to encourage the masses to wear a helmet while they are riding their two wheeler. Captioning the post, the Pune Police Department wrote, "Slow and safe wins the long race."

Reacting to the intelligently thought out post, a person lauded the team’s creativity and wrote, “Superb depiction!!! Hope people realize it's importance !!!” In the comments section, another person dropped in their appreciation by sharing a thumbs up emoji and heart eye emoji.

In another post, the police department had shared a meme in which they had mentioned how it is ‘idiotic’ to overspeed on spotting an amber light. In the meme, the police has shared three situations in which ‘Optimistic, Realistic and Idiotic’ conditions have been described. The meme shows three speedometers and different green light timers.

In the optimistic situation, a speed of 50 kilometre per hour is shown and the timer reads 100 seconds, in the realistic situation, a speed of 50 kilometre per hour is shown and the timer reads 50 seconds and in the idiotic situation, a speed of 80 kilometre per hour is shown and the timer reads three seconds.

The aim behind this post is to make sure that people avoid speeding. It is well known that the majority of the incidents on road happen due to reckless driving and over speeding.