Pune Police Shares Photo of 'Dangerous Content' to Spread Awareness about Masks

Pune Police has come up with a new meme to share the importance of wearing face masks in public. In an innovative Twitter post, the police department shared a photo of people without face masks, calling it a dangerous image and a threat to the public.

The blurred image had the words "This photo contains dangerous content that can harm society at large" written on it.

"Roaming without a mask or not practicing physical distancing is a threat to all indeed," Pune Police tweeted.

Roaming without a mask or not practicing physical distancing is a threat to all indeed.#InstaMask#InstaSafety pic.twitter.com/LhwoEBfO3I — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) July 18, 2020

The tweet has hundreds of likes and comments with many complementing Pune Police's Twitter game which was ok point when it came to spreading COVID-19 awareness.

Pune police has been quite active on social media and trying to spread awareness of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, it has shared a photo showing a crowd and asked netizens to spot one of the precautions against coronavirus in it. The tweet read, “Tough to spot? Hint - Will be tough for #Corona to put him in a spot too! He’s ‘masked’ himself well after all!”