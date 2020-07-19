BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Pune Police Shares Photo of 'Dangerous Content' to Spread Awareness about Masks

Pune police shared another viral image to promte the wearing of masks | Image credit: Twitter

Pune Police has been quite active on Twitter and has shared memes and photos before as well to spread awareness about coronavirus and mask wearing.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 19, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Pune Police has come up with a new meme to share the importance of wearing face masks in public. In an innovative Twitter post, the police department shared a photo of people without face masks, calling it a dangerous image and a threat to the public.

The blurred image had the words "This photo contains dangerous content that can harm society at large" written on it.

"Roaming without a mask or not practicing physical distancing is a threat to all indeed," Pune Police tweeted.

READ: 'Tough to Spot?': Pune Police Inspire People to Wear Face Masks through Twitter Challenge

The tweet has hundreds of likes and comments with many complementing Pune Police's Twitter game which was ok point when it came to spreading COVID-19 awareness.

Pune police has been quite active on social media and trying to spread awareness of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, it has shared a photo showing a crowd and asked netizens to spot one of the precautions against coronavirus in it. The tweet read, “Tough to spot? Hint - Will be tough for #Corona to put him in a spot too! He’s ‘masked’ himself well after all!”

