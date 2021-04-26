'Taking Care of Each Other': Pune Police Shares Post on 'Acts Of Kindness' on Twitter

Pune police has started a creative way to engage with people on social media, and asking them to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and avoid leaving their homes, except during an emergency situation.The photo story series, titled Acts Of Kindness, initiated by Pune Police on their Twitter handle captures poignant moments of people either taking care of each other or providing help. These tweets not only bring out the brighter side but also people’s compassion for their fellow citizens.

Pune Police shared the picture of a man helping an elderly to cross the road in the city. The caption read, “Act of Kindness". Seen and unseen moments of care in Pune city. We are all trying to take care of each other." People welcomed this post with open arms and collectively agreed that kindness indeed is the need of the hour in a situation like this.

The widely-appreciated post gave a wave of positivity that was needed at this time. Many users commented and appreciated the act. A user wrote, “This is the real need of the situation. We all need to stand and support each other..with kindness and humanity we all can win over any disaster." “Pune police and citizens are standing together," wrote another user.

Pune police and citizens are standing togather.— Sanjeev Krishna Desh (@DeshSanjeev) April 23, 2021

This is the real need of the situation. We all need to stand and support each other..with kindness and humanity we all can win over any disaster! 🙏— Imran Kazi (@ImranKaazi) April 23, 2021

From the past few weeks, the Pune Police is tweeting under two to three different heads, each capturing the lighter and candid moments of its personnel and the citizens of the city. One comical series consists of Pune Police’s tweets about hilarious excuses made by people to justify being out of their homes during lockdown.

While another consists of photo stories, titled Through The Barricade — A Slice Of Life, the series captures moments from the lives of cops deployed at barricades symbolic of lockdown. Good Morning Pune is a photo story series that shows on-duty cops in the wee hours of the day.

