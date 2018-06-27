English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pune Restaurant Responds to Maharashtra Plastic Ban in the Most Desi Way
A simple yet effective way to counter the plastic ban!
Representation purpose only.
As the plastic ban came into effect in Maharashtra, big fishes such as McDonald's and Starbucks were caught in the sea of companies hit with fines across the state.
However, a Pune restaurant has come up with the most desi way to continue their operations without having to face the penalty.
Welcoming the government's move on the plastic ban, the restaurant in Pune has started delivering food in steel lunch boxes.
But what happens to steel boxes once delivered? The customers are asked to return them. Simple and effective, right?
The restaurant also has the "take away" orders covered. One has to deposit an amount of Rs. 200 which the restaurant reimburses once the boxes are returned.
Speaking to ANI, Ganesh Shetty, the hotel owner said, "We welcome govt's decision as it's in favour of environment but they should have provided us some more time to arrange an alternative."
He also added that many restaurants were facing issues ever since the plastic ban came into effect. "Apps like Zomato & Swiggy have stopped working due to lack of delivery options. Customers are also facing inconvenience," Shetty added.
The restaurant's move was lauded on social media. "Sometimes, knee-jerk actions are required. People tend to ignore suggestions & advises, but when you are made to follow, a bit of reactions do come out but ultimately it serves the purpose. very good move," wrote one Twitter user.
The ban on single-use plastic items including shopping bags, food containers and cutlery, was announced in late March but went into force on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called plastic a "menace to humanity" in a speech earlier this month. His government has pledged to eliminate single-use plastic in India by 2022, joining a global campaign that has been given added urgency by research showing there will be more plastic by weight than fish in the oceans by 2050.
At least 25 of India's 29 states have full or partial bans on single-use plastics, but they're often not strictly enforced but Maharashtra is cracking down immediately, forcing companies to change their ways.
Also Watch
However, a Pune restaurant has come up with the most desi way to continue their operations without having to face the penalty.
Welcoming the government's move on the plastic ban, the restaurant in Pune has started delivering food in steel lunch boxes.
But what happens to steel boxes once delivered? The customers are asked to return them. Simple and effective, right?
The restaurant also has the "take away" orders covered. One has to deposit an amount of Rs. 200 which the restaurant reimburses once the boxes are returned.
A restaurant in Pune has started delivering food in steel lunch boxes after plastic ban in Maharashtra, customers are asked to return boxes after delivery. Those who order 'take away' food at the restaurant are asked to deposit Rs 200 which will be reimbursed on returning the box pic.twitter.com/iufjyxwKqJ
— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018
Speaking to ANI, Ganesh Shetty, the hotel owner said, "We welcome govt's decision as it's in favour of environment but they should have provided us some more time to arrange an alternative."
He also added that many restaurants were facing issues ever since the plastic ban came into effect. "Apps like Zomato & Swiggy have stopped working due to lack of delivery options. Customers are also facing inconvenience," Shetty added.
The restaurant's move was lauded on social media. "Sometimes, knee-jerk actions are required. People tend to ignore suggestions & advises, but when you are made to follow, a bit of reactions do come out but ultimately it serves the purpose. very good move," wrote one Twitter user.
Superb..I always avoided takeouts as did’nt want hot food to be put into a plastic container..
— Purple (@Dafruity) June 26, 2018
very highly appreciated... need of the time... this should become the standard
— dd88 (@_dd88_) June 25, 2018
वाह क्या बात है इस सोच की जितनी भी प्रशसा की जाय वह कम होगी। बहुत बढ़िया
— Rajesh Srivastava (@rajeshspatwa) June 25, 2018
The ban on single-use plastic items including shopping bags, food containers and cutlery, was announced in late March but went into force on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called plastic a "menace to humanity" in a speech earlier this month. His government has pledged to eliminate single-use plastic in India by 2022, joining a global campaign that has been given added urgency by research showing there will be more plastic by weight than fish in the oceans by 2050.
At least 25 of India's 29 states have full or partial bans on single-use plastics, but they're often not strictly enforced but Maharashtra is cracking down immediately, forcing companies to change their ways.
Also Watch
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Sunday 24 June , 2018
A Lamp That Defies The Laws Of Physics
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Watch: Telangana man worshiping Trump
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Sunday 24 June , 2018 A Lamp That Defies The Laws Of Physics
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Watch: Telangana man worshiping Trump
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone
- FIFA World Cup 2018: New Ball to be Used for Knockout Phase
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics
- These Photos of Aamir Khan's Son Azad Playing Football in Mumbai Monsoon Go Viral; See Here
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday