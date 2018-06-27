GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Pune Restaurant Responds to Maharashtra Plastic Ban in the Most Desi Way

A simple yet effective way to counter the plastic ban!

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:June 27, 2018, 10:04 AM IST
Pune Restaurant Responds to Maharashtra Plastic Ban in the Most Desi Way
Representation purpose only.
As the plastic ban came into effect in Maharashtra, big fishes such as McDonald's and Starbucks were caught in the sea of companies hit with fines across the state.

However, a Pune restaurant has come up with the most desi way to continue their operations without having to face the penalty.

Welcoming the government's move on the plastic ban, the restaurant in Pune has started delivering food in steel lunch boxes.

But what happens to steel boxes once delivered? The customers are asked to return them. Simple and effective, right?

The restaurant also has the "take away" orders covered. One has to deposit an amount of Rs. 200 which the restaurant reimburses once the boxes are returned.



Speaking to ANI, Ganesh Shetty, the hotel owner said, "We welcome govt's decision as it's in favour of environment but they should have provided us some more time to arrange an alternative."

He also added that many restaurants were facing issues ever since the plastic ban came into effect. "Apps like Zomato & Swiggy have stopped working due to lack of delivery options. Customers are also facing inconvenience," Shetty added.

The restaurant's move was lauded on social media. "Sometimes, knee-jerk actions are required. People tend to ignore suggestions & advises, but when you are made to follow, a bit of reactions do come out but ultimately it serves the purpose. very good move," wrote one Twitter user.








The ban on single-use plastic items including shopping bags, food containers and cutlery, was announced in late March but went into force on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called plastic a "menace to humanity" in a speech earlier this month. His government has pledged to eliminate single-use plastic in India by 2022, joining a global campaign that has been given added urgency by research showing there will be more plastic by weight than fish in the oceans by 2050.

At least 25 of India's 29 states have full or partial bans on single-use plastics, but they're often not strictly enforced but Maharashtra is cracking down immediately, forcing companies to change their ways.

