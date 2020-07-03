BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Pune Restaurant's Bizarre Signboard Saying 'All Biryani Except Hyderabadi is Pulao' Starts Online War

(Image credit: Reddit/Twitter)

In a viral image, a black banner of Ancient Hyderabad, aims at acquainting its customers withe the 'Biryani Policy'.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
Biryani with aloo or without aloo?

Doesn't matter because this restaurant in Pune has slammed all types of biryanis except Hyderabadi Biryani, and called them "Pulao".

Taking to the Policy, it said, "All types of biryanis other than Hyderabadi Biryani will be referred to as Pulao."

If you're a fan of any 'other' kind of biryani, then hold on. There's more to trigger you.

"Bombay and Pakistani Biryani henceforth will be strictly called as Mutton masala rice," adding, "Calling anything with aloo is illegal".

Kolkata folks, don't come at us. We are not telling this : "Any rice potato mix will henceforth be called as Batat wada rice".

The post went viral on social media with a Reddit user saying, "Gatekeeping Biryani?"

Gatekeeping biryani? from r/india

No sooner did the post go viral, netizens took to the comments' section to argue which type of biryani should win the race. Not to forget, they wisely pointed out how the Policy gave a miss to the exquisite Awaadhi Biryani.

