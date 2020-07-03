Pune Restaurant's Bizarre Signboard Saying 'All Biryani Except Hyderabadi is Pulao' Starts Online War

Biryani with aloo or without aloo?

Doesn't matter because this restaurant in Pune has slammed all types of biryanis except Hyderabadi Biryani, and called them "Pulao".

In a viral image, a black banner of Ancient Hyderabad, aims at acquainting its customers withe the 'Biryani Policy'.

Taking to the Policy, it said, "All types of biryanis other than Hyderabadi Biryani will be referred to as Pulao."

If you're a fan of any 'other' kind of biryani, then hold on. There's more to trigger you.

"Bombay and Pakistani Biryani henceforth will be strictly called as Mutton masala rice," adding, "Calling anything with aloo is illegal".

Kolkata folks, don't come at us. We are not telling this : "Any rice potato mix will henceforth be called as Batat wada rice".

The post went viral on social media with a Reddit user saying, "Gatekeeping Biryani?"

No sooner did the post go viral, netizens took to the comments' section to argue which type of biryani should win the race. Not to forget, they wisely pointed out how the Policy gave a miss to the exquisite Awaadhi Biryani.

Wonder what the proponents of Calcutta potato biryani have to say? @andymukherjee70 — Sumit Sharma (@MediaSumit) July 1, 2020

Don’t overlook the fact that someone from #Pune finally stood up for #Hyderabad’s Biryani! — Abhijit Bhattacharya (@Bhattacharya_A) July 1, 2020

Forgive this man for he knees not what he says 😑😑 — Prosenjit Datta (@ProsaicView) July 1, 2020

Hyderabadi biryani = spicy masala rice. Lucknow and calcutta biryani = real deals — Promita Mukherjee (@promzzz) July 1, 2020

There's definitely awadhi / lucknawi biryani. We can agree that others are not biryani per se — Gunjan Jain (@j_gunjan) July 1, 2020

Raju, the next time you visit India and happen to be on the south of the Vindhyas, please give me a shout. I will buy you Thalassery Biriyani. @virsanghvi - In case you wish to add, for the umpteenth time. — muralidharan (@muralidg) July 1, 2020

Amazing, Everybody is busy claiming their rights these days. This is biryani nationalism. — Amit Choudhary (@AMITCHOUDHARY23) July 1, 2020

