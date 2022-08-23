Pune Techie Who 'Spams' Elon Musk Finally Met Tesla CEO and Twitter is Taking Lessons

Elon Musk liked your tweet. Elon Musk responded to your tweet. Elon Musk wants to meet you. That has roughly been the story of a software developer from Maharashtra who has been tweeting away “nerdy things” with only one person in mind: Elon Musk. Pranay Pathole may not be a household name for many. For Twitterati, however, especially those in India, Pathole is the guy “who tweets to Musk.” And the richest person in the world doesn’t ignore Pathole’s tweets or suggestions either. But now, as it turns out, the two have taken their “bromance” beyond the bluebird app.

In a photo that is viral on the platform, an over-the-moon Pathole can be seen sharing the frame with none other than Elon Musk. Dream come true? Perhaps.

“It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You’re an inspiration to the millions,” Pathole captioned his photograph with Teslaman.

Congratulatory wishes poured in as a section of Twitter was genuinely happy for the biggest “Musk simp.”

Who is Pranay Pathole?

In 2018, a second-year engineering student decided to tweet to Musk, about Tesla’s automatic windscreen wipers, and the issue with it during the rain. Fortunately, he received an instant reply from Musk, who wrote, “Fixed in next release”. Years later now in 2022, Pranay Pathole, who has become a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has become a popular name on Twitter.

Pathole shared that a Reddit user had posted the query, related to automatic wipers which left him intrigued. He thought he could tweet it to Musk, “and if he replies, then maybe he could consider that feature for Tesla,” Pathole told Hindustan Times. The software developer expressed that he was just blown away as Musk responded to him within a couple of minutes.

Now, the 23-year-old has a massive following on the microblogging platform and the list includes some of the most influential names from around the world. MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson is one of them.

