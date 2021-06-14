Pune University will No More Charge Visitors Rs 1,000 for Morning Walks Following Backlash

Savitribai Phule University released a circular on Saturday, June 12, announcing the postponement of the university’s recently introduced “Oxy Park” program, which sought to charge morning and evening walk visitors, after receiving criticism. Uday Samat, the minister of higher and technical education in the Maharashtra cabinet, posted a tweet informing that the administration had been instructed to restructure the programme. He wrote in a tweet, “The administration has been instructed to restructure the scheme by postponing this decision and a circular of adjournment will be issued soon.” The university released the circular after the minister’s tweet, Samat shared it on his Twitter account.

On June 11, Savitribai Phule University had released a circular introducing “SPPU Oxy Park,” a scheme under which outside visitors required a paid membership to enter the university premises for morning and evening walks. The university listed a monthly membership for ₹1,000, whereas a yearly membership cost ₹10,000. The circular mentioned that the programme would be launched on International Yoga Day, June 21. According to the additional document explaining the details of the program, a member would also get access to emergency medical help and a cardio ambulance. Other facilities included free parking, access to the open gym, the university’s main library -Jaykar Knowledge Resource Centre along with other libraries. If a person purchased the university gym membership as well, they would be given a discount, the document mentioned.

सावित्रीबाई फुले पुणे विद्यापीठाने 'एसपीपीयू ऑक्सी पार्क'या योजनेंतर्गत विद्यापीठात सकाळ व संध्याकाळी फिरणाऱ्या सामान्य नागरिकांनाही शुल्क आकारण्याचा निर्णय घेतला होता. हा निर्णय स्थगित करून योजनेची पुनर्रचना करण्याच्या सूचना प्रशासनास केल्या असून लवकरचं स्थगितीचे परिपत्रक निघेल.— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) June 12, 2021

The circular received criticism from student bodies. The university’s student union released a statement on its Twitter account calling the move shocking. Another Twitter user tagged the governor of Maharashtra asking, “You are the Chancellor of the University, please let us know if the Registrar has purchased the University Campuses.”

धक्कादायक : सावित्रीबाई फुले पुणे विद्यापीठात प्रवेशासाठी मासिक हजार रुपये शुल्कसावित्रीबाई फुले पुणे विद्यापीठात सकाळी व संध्याकाळी फिरण्यासाठी येऊ इच्छित असाल तर थांबा. पहिल्यांदा हजार रुपये मासिक शुल्क विद्यापीठ प्रशासनाकडे जमा करा मगच तुम्हांला प्रवेश मिळेल. (१/२)— सावित्रीबाई फुले पुणे विद्यापीठ विद्यार्थी संघटना (@SPPUSUofficial) June 11, 2021

Following the criticism, the university released a new circular stating that the earlier circular was being postponed. The document mentioned that the scheme was being restructured to include sports and other facilities to make it comprehensive.

