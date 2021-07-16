Pune Woman Duped of Rs 60,000 in an Attempt to Order Food Online, FIR Lodged

A Pune resident was reportedly cheated of Rs 60,000 by online fraudsters after she attempted to order food from a website online. The 46-year-old lost the money when she was trying to look for a good restaurant online to order food for her parents’ anniversary and came across a number posted on a social media page that claimed to be of a famous restaurant. After the incident, an FIR was lodged with the local police station and in her complaint, the woman stated that there were two transactions from her account, one on June 19 and the other on June 20 where she lost the money, The Indian Express reported.

The woman reportedly told the police that she was looking for food delivery options online when she came across this number which was listed for a famous restaurant on Tilak road in the city.

She called the number on June 19 and spoke to a person about the delivery who asked for an advance amount of Rs 10,000 and under the pretext, asked for her credit card details, which she passed on. She did not receive any food delivery and the next day Rs 49,600 was withdrawn from her account.

There have been several such incidents of people losing money over such fraud calls or numbers who ask for bank account or credit/debit card details. Banks and cyber police often warn against such hoax calls or numbers.

In a similar incident last year, a Bengaluru woman fell prey to online fraud and lost Rs 50,000 while ordering a meal through an advertisement she saw on Facebook. Savita Sharma, (58), a resident of Yelachenahalli in South Bengaluru saw a Facebook advertisement that promised two thali meals if she buys one meal priced at Rs 250.

Savita called the number and the person asked her to advance an amount of Rs 10 to book the meal. She was later sent a link on her cell number where she filled in some details of herself and shared her bank details and PIN number. Immediately after, she received a message on her cell phone that said Rs 49,006 were withdrawn from her account.

More recently, a chief clerk in the State Vigilance Bureau in Haryana became a fraud victim. He was sent a link through WhatsApp, upon clicking which an amount of Rs 25,000 was siphoned off from his bank account.

