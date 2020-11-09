Punjab Artist Paints Portraits of All Forty-six US Presidents to Mark Victory of Joe Biden

The world can't stop rejoicing the victory of Democrat President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the recently concluded US elections.

In a celebratory mood, an artist based out of Amritsar, Punjab has been painting all the 46 presidents of the United States for the past four months and the last one to be added is Biden.

Jagjot Singh Rubal, has painted the 'History of Elected Leaders' — from George Washington to Donald Trump — who have served US in the last 230 years — and he wishes to put up his art in renowned art galleries across the country.

"I had painted till Trump. Yesterday, I made the portrait of Biden after became the 46th President-elect of America. I want to congratulate Biden on winning the election and convey him my best wishes. I hope India-US ties improve under him," said the artist while speaking to ANI.

Punjab: Artist from Amritsar paints portraits of all president elects of the United States"I'd like to congratulate Joe Biden on India's behalf. It took me 4 months to complete this. I would wish to display it in US' Art galleries & hopefully hang it in White House," he says pic.twitter.com/4SqJSabMLQ — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

Biden will become the oldest president to serve the United States at 78.

The artist, who claims to have 10 world records in his name, also wants to display his eight-by-eight feet art in US galleries including the White House.

Earlier, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 25-feet sand sculpture to mark the election victory of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Puri beach in Odisha.

Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of both the leaders to congratulate them on the historic victory.

He used about 10 tonnes of sand and took 6 hours to complete the sculpture.

"We are very happy that the first time a woman of Indian origin was elected as Vice President. I would like to congratulate Kamala Harris," Pattnaik said.

He has created many sand sculptures for US election.

( with inputs from agencies )