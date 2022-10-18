Punjab Beauty Contest Promising 'Canadian NRI Groom' As Prize Leaves Twitter Outraged

A Punjab beauty contest for women advertised that its winner would be able to marry a Canadian NRI groom by way of a “prize”. An FIR was lodged after posters of the contest, to be held on October 23, went viral on social media. Bathinda Police shared on their Twitter account that there were “indecent words” written against women in the posters which were deemed objectionable. Not just this, the posters also revealed a casteist bias. In the posters that were found pasted on walls at several places in Bathinda, it was written that the competition would be among “beautiful women (only for the general category)”, PTI reported.

“Taking swift action Bathinda Police registered FIR & action is being taken against the guilty persons. Violation of law will not be tolerated at any cost,” Bathinda Police’s tweet read. A police official said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Indecent Representation of Women (Management) Act, 1986.

Many people were outraged, while others made jokes. Some said that this kind of arrangement seemed to be a “swayamvara” and should not have been marketed as a beauty contest.

The contest should've been called a swayamvara. Not "look most beautiful and get a husband" kind of a competition. — जगच्छिष्यः प्रसादभक्तः (@jagachchhishya) October 14, 2022

Yeah … those shows are horrible to watch … was it splitsvilla r something like that .. — Madhu (@MVenkatarayappa) October 14, 2022

Expensive matrimonial advt. — His Holiness St. Raj (@kianraj) October 14, 2022

You can’t make this shit up! ‍♂️ Seriously! I’d be curious to know how many entries they got https://t.co/mVB3vx20pk — Tegbir Brar (@dashmeshstud) October 14, 2022

The degradation of Punjab seems irreversible now. Redemption not possible anymore for this land of five rivers. https://t.co/9SwuthCTLc — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) October 14, 2022

Making a matrimonial poster after utilising 100% of brain. https://t.co/r9cjbWkc4A — ଟୋକା (@OdishaRaToka) October 14, 2022

Punjab Social Security Women and Child Development minister Baljit Kaur condemned the incident. “Pasting posters to organise a beauty competition in Bathinda to choose a girl of a particular caste for marriage is highly condemnable,” she said in a statement. The minister ordered the director of the social security, women and child development department to submit a report in this regard as soon as possible.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here