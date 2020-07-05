Punjab Boy Who Spent Rs 16 Lakh of Father's Money on PUBG Made to Work at Scooter Repair Shop

The gaming addict boy from Punjab who secretly spent Rs 16 lakh of his parents' money on the battle royale mobile game PlayerUnknown's Battleground or PUBG is being made to work at a scooter repair shop.

While gamers have been known to go to great lengths to prove their love for PUBG, the teen gaming addict from Punjab's Kharar took the craze for the mobile game to another level after he spent Rs 16 lakhs from his father's account to buy virtual ammunition in the game.

The 17-year-old would take his father's mobile phone on the pretext of online classes, but would access his father's bank accounts to make in-app purchases for him and his friends.

It was after receiving bank statements that his parents got to know about it. His father, a bank employee posted in another city, had been saving the money for his health treatment.

After finding out about his son's double-dealings, the father has decided to make the boy work at a scooter repair shop to teach him the value of hard-earned money.

"I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying," the father told The Tribune. "He is working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money,"

The father further added that he was hopeless now since all the money that he had saved not only for his own healthcare but also his son's future was now gone.

As per the report, the boy secretly took out money to the tune of Rs 16 lakh including Rs 2 lakh which he withdrew from his mother's PF account. He was also in the habit of shuffling money between his his, his mothers' and fathers' account so that they would not find out.

Since the money was spent voluntarily by the boy, the police also refused to help.

This is not the first time that a young gamer has spent on fortune on PUBG. Earlier, in March, a 12-year-old had been accused of stealing cash worth Rs 3 lakh from his own parents in Gujarat’s Kutch district

