Punjab Brothers Travel All the Way to Mumbai for 'Special' Ajay Devgn Haircut
In order to showcase their love for Ajay Devgn, siblings Rajwinder and Gurwinder traveled all the way from Punjab’s Muktsar district to Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai for a special reason.
Image credit: Twitter
The obsession to look like or act like their favorite celebrity has made many fans do many strange things. Well, two men from Punjab recently also found an innovative way to keep the tradition alive.
In order to showcase their love for Ajay Devgn, siblings Rajwinder and Gurwinder traveled all the way from Punjab’s Muktsar district to Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai for a special reason. The “sweet little” story was later shared by celebrity hair-stylist Aalim Hakim on his Twitter account.
“Must tell ya'll this sweet lil incident about a die-hard fan of Ajay Devgn Sir! 27-year-old Rajwinder and his brother Gurwinder from Punjab Muktsar District run a hair salon there. They'd been trying to get in touch with me for a while & finally got through me via my wife's number,” Alim wrote as he shared a time-lapse video of Rajwinder getting a special haircut to put Ajay Devgn’s face on his head.
He added, “Gurwinder wanted to perform a haircut in front of me on Rajwinder, which got me curious. They traveled all the way and came down to our salon in Bandra and got down to show us what they wanted to do. The end result blew my mind!”
“Rajwinder's a huge fan of Ajay Sir ever since he was a kid & continues to follow him very closely. I was pleasantly moved at this fan loveee & the lengths he wanted to go for his star! Glad they could meet their idol & show what true fan love means! God bless you both Guru & Raj!” Alim added.
Must tell ya'll this sweet lil incident about a die hard fan of @ajaydevgn Sir! 27 year old Rajwinder & his brother Gurwinder from Punjab Muktsar District run a hair salon there. They'd been trying to get in touch with me for a while & finally got through me via my wife's number. pic.twitter.com/FaFNg344rU— Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) April 20, 2019
