Punjab CM Channi 'Dances' to Bhagwant Mann's Campaign Song in AAP's New Video

AAP’s (Aam Aadmi Party) Twitter handle has been tapping into this generation’s Twitter obsession with flair of late. From Shark Tank memes to Bollywood edits, the party’s social media handles seem to have gotten the creative juices flowing full time. As Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is set to lock horns with Congress in the forthcoming Punjab elections on February 20, the former’s Twitter handle has posted a video of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi “dancing" to AAP’s campaign song “Ik Mauka Kejriwal te Bhagwant Mann nu". On February 6, Congress announced the name of Charanjit Singh Channi over Navjot Singh Sidhu as the CM face. AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann, on the other hand, was picked after a public poll. It’s an edited video, of course, but the creativity was received well by netizens. Posting it on the microblogging platform, AAP wrote, “The dancer in Channi sahab couldn’t stop him from grooving to ‘Ik Mauka Kejriwal te Bhagwant Mann nu’."

The dancer in Channi sahab couldn't stop him from grooving to 'Ik Mauka Kejriwal te Bhagwant Mann nu' 🕺🏻🎶 pic.twitter.com/5ekSE9XTSc— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 17, 2022

Congress’ national coordinator Nitin Agarwal lashed back with a similar video, tweeting, “The poor Dancer in Kejriwal couldn’t stop him from grooving to “Ghar de vich challi gal channi karda masle hal."

The poor Dancer in Kejriwal couldn't stop him from grooving to "Ghar de vich challi gal channi karda masle hal" pic.twitter.com/qjHGYz2MUt— Nitin Agarwal (@nitinagarwalINC) February 17, 2022

The battle for Punjab may just turn out to be a two-horse race with pollsters favouring the AAP over the Congress in many cases, CNN-News18’s ‘poll of polls’ has shown. While polls predict it to be a fight between incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann, it could also be a scenario where no party gets a clear majority and may need help from others to form the government. Pollsters have recorded opinions on the performance of four major contenders — Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal, and the BJP in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s new party Punjab Lok Congress.

